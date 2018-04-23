Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
An employee walks at the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A supporter of the royal family holds a doll wearing a crown as he sits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labor ahead of the birth of her third child, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas. Paul Morse/Office of George H.W. Bush/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
People with goods looted from a store push shopping trolleys along a street after protests over a reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Carmenza Herrera uses her cellphone during a blackout in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel fist bumps with a humanoid robot as Mexican First Lady Angelica Rivera de Pena and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto look on, at the booth of IBG at Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
A military aide carries a briefcase containing codes for the nuclear arsenal following U.S. President Donald Trump upon his return to the White House in Washington, from Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Girls offer juice to Swati Maliwal, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, to end her fast during her hunger strike protest demanding stricter laws for rape in India, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Czech Republic�s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany�s Angelique Kerber to reach the Fed Cup Final in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Revellers, decked out in costumes, during the annual Moors and Christians festival, which pays tribute to the Moorish and Christian soldier confrontation in the 13th century, parade through Alcoy, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A refugee is treated after inhaling tear gas as refugees demonstrating against conditions in Moria camp and delays in asylum applications confront protesting groups of locals, in the city of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A boy walks on a pile of garbage covering a drain in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A policeman holds the face of a participant as people protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister and demand an early parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
German table tennis player Dimitrij Ovtcharov plays against table tennis robot "Forpheus" at the world's biggest industrial fair, "Hannover Fair", in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A woman sits on a milestone to get a picture taken at Heerstrasse, flanked by pink cherry tree blossoms, on the so-called Cherry Blossom Avenue in downtown Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, uses a toothbrush as a hair fastener before traveling to Hermosillo in a new route of her travel, in Mazatlan, in Sinaloa state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Men look at women attending a yoga session a day ahead of Earth Day, inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle during the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Saudi woman Rehab Al Mahasnha works out at a local gym in Qatif, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Rohingya Muslims who landed in northwest Indonesia by boat wait in line for breakfast at the makeshift shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province, Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Oviyandi Emnur

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
A boy climbs up a greasy pole in a climbing competition at a part of Sinhala, the Hindu and Tamil New Year celebrations, in Bandaragama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
