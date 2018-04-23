Editor's Choice Pictures
An employee walks at the control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of the royal family holds a doll wearing a crown as he sits outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, was admitted after going into labor ahead of the birth of her third child, in...more
Former U.S. Presidents and former U.S. first ladies (L-R) Laura Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump pose with former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the funeral of...more
A man cries beside an injured girl at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Metro Davidson County Police inspect the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
People with goods looted from a store push shopping trolleys along a street after protests over a reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Carmenza Herrera uses her cellphone during a blackout in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
German Chancellor Angela Merkel fist bumps with a humanoid robot as Mexican First Lady Angelica Rivera de Pena and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto look on, at the booth of IBG at Hannover Messe, the trade fair in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian...more
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah...more
A military aide carries a briefcase containing codes for the nuclear arsenal following U.S. President Donald Trump upon his return to the White House in Washington, from Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Girls offer juice to Swati Maliwal, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, to end her fast during her hunger strike protest demanding stricter laws for rape in India, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Czech Republic�s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany�s Angelique Kerber to reach the Fed Cup Final in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Revellers, decked out in costumes, during the annual Moors and Christians festival, which pays tribute to the Moorish and Christian soldier confrontation in the 13th century, parade through Alcoy, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A refugee is treated after inhaling tear gas as refugees demonstrating against conditions in Moria camp and delays in asylum applications confront protesting groups of locals, in the city of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias...more
A boy walks on a pile of garbage covering a drain in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman holds the face of a participant as people protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister and demand an early parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
German table tennis player Dimitrij Ovtcharov plays against table tennis robot "Forpheus" at the world's biggest industrial fair, "Hannover Fair", in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A woman sits on a milestone to get a picture taken at Heerstrasse, flanked by pink cherry tree blossoms, on the so-called Cherry Blossom Avenue in downtown Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, uses a toothbrush as a hair fastener before traveling to Hermosillo in a new route of her travel, in Mazatlan, in Sinaloa state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Men look at women attending a yoga session a day ahead of Earth Day, inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle during the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Saudi woman Rehab Al Mahasnha works out at a local gym in Qatif, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Rohingya Muslims who landed in northwest Indonesia by boat wait in line for breakfast at the makeshift shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province, Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Oviyandi Emnur
A boy climbs up a greasy pole in a climbing competition at a part of Sinhala, the Hindu and Tamil New Year celebrations, in Bandaragama, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Royal baby boy
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Celebration of marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.
National Student Walkout
Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.
On the streets in Los Angeles
A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.
The blue forest
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.