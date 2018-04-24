Editor's Choice Pictures

A picture shows three bear cubs who were found by the Bulgarian authorities in the wild and rescued at the Dancing Bears Park near Belitsa, Bulgaria. The cubs, who are about 3 months old, will be relocated in the next days to a bear orphan station in...more

A picture shows three bear cubs who were found by the Bulgarian authorities in the wild and rescued at the Dancing Bears Park near Belitsa, Bulgaria. The cubs, who are about 3 months old, will be relocated in the next days to a bear orphan station in Greece. Hristo Vladev/FOUR PAWS handout via REUTERS

Close