Editor's Choice Pictures

A police officer stands next to a victim of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A statue stands at the site of a school destroyed in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in the city of Beichuan, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A Brazilian Indigenous is seen at the Terra Livre camp, or Free Land camp, during a demonstration in defence of local indigenous people, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Relatives of deaf Palestinian Tahreer Wahba, 17, who died of wounds he stained during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A refugee is treated after inhaling tear gas as refugees demonstrating against conditions in Moria camp and delays in asylum applications confront protesting groups of locals, in the city of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe drinks a coffee during a visit at the Groupe Seb Moulinex factory in Mayenne, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Travis Reinking, the suspect in a Waffle House shooting in Nashville, is arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department in a wooded area in Antioch, Tennessee. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
People walk in a street during a media tour in Douma near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A picture shows three bear cubs who were found by the Bulgarian authorities in the wild and rescued at the Dancing Bears Park near Belitsa, Bulgaria. The cubs, who are about 3 months old, will be relocated in the next days to a bear orphan station in Greece. Hristo Vladev/FOUR PAWS handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at a service at St Martin-in-The Fields to mark 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A tourist stands on a paddle boat near soldiers taking part on a military and police drill in preparation for the temporary closure of the holiday island Boracay in Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A man is seen through the window of a supermarket looted by demonstrators during the protests over a reform to the pension plans of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A van seized by police lies damaged after an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A man stands near binoculars as he tries to see North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong at the Dora observatory near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans at the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Local resident Alexey Seryogin, 50, rides a three-wheeled velomobile which he made himself on his own design, past a cow in the Siberian village of Balakhta, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
People carry a giant Armenian flag during a rally to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks, in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Minnesota Twins center fielder Ryan LaMarre is hit by a pitch by New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Construction workers are seen next to heavy machinery while working on new bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Royal Canadian Mounted Police security dog waits for the arrival of security ministers and foreign ministers ahead of a group photo on the second day of meetings for foreign ministers from G7 countries in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
The sun rises behind the skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
