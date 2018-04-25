Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Inuka, Singapore's first born and bred polar bear undergoes a final check up at the Singapore zoo before it was put down. Wildlife Reserves Singapore/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump flicks a bit of dandruff off his jacket during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62 gun salute from the Tower of London to welcome the birth of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's third child, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
An ethnic Lisu man carries his crossbow as he poses for a photograph during a crossbow shooting competition in Luzhang township of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the National Gallery of Art with her French counterpart Brigitte Macron in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the unveiling of the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett on Parliament Square, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Models wait backstage before designer Fernanda Yamamoto presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Damaged caused by fire from a burning illegal oil well is seen in Ranto Peureulak, Aceh Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan drive a car during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A view shows a classroom of Orlando Garcia state primary school in Socopo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A private security guard blocks the camera to avoid being photographed at a new section of bollard wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, as seen from the Mexican side of the border in San Jeronimo, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A general view shows the interior of the Peace House, the venue for the inter-Korean summit, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mourners attend a makeshift memorial a day after a van struck multiple people along a major intersection in north Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A tour group looks at 'The Golden Rule Mosaic', a work based on a painting by Norman Rockwell as they visit United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Rafed, a man disabled by a landmine explosion, chats with friends in the village of Bitr, which in Arabic means "amputation", in Al-Tanouma district, east of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) stand on a along with, (L-R) Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko, Princess Mako, Princess Nobuko, Princess Akiko, Princess Yoko, Princess Hisako, Princess Tsuguko and Princess Ayako, during the spring garden party hosted by the Emperor in Tokyo, Japan. Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Commuters walk on a platform after they arrived at the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris during the tenth day of a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
A worker cleans the premises of the 20th century Gaddi Baithak, which was damaged during the 2015 earthquake that killed around 9000 people, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs after a day of closing arguments at his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Shane Larkin during the second quarter of game five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Children play on a flooded highway during a summer downpour in Edsa, Quezon city, metro Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico and traveling to request asylum in the U.S., wait before getting on a bus to travel from Hermosillo to Tijuana, in Sonora state Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
