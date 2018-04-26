Editor's Choice Pictures
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump with a wax figure of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An Israeli border police officer pushes back a Palestinian journalist in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Senate Pages after addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Security personnel have lunch at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
The submarine UC3 Nautilus is seen covered with green tarpaulin in Nordhavn, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his private submarine,...more
Trash bags filled with shredded paper are pictured outside the former residence of the Russian consul general in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Union members protest the proposed national minimum wage during a march in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Models present creations from the Salinas collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The art work Flash Forward made of Lego bricks is pictured during the media preview of the exhibition The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes by U.S. artist Nathan Sawaya at Paris's Parc de la Villette in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery is seen as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match against Real Madrid in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester breaks through a police line after a nine-year sentence was given to five men accused of the multiple rape of a woman during Pamplona's San Fermin festival in 2016, in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Durian vendors wait for customers at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A new transforming robot called "J-deite RIDE" that transforms itself into a passenger vehicle, developed by Brave Robotics Inc, Asratec Corp and Sansei Technologies Inc, is unveiled at a factory near Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Protesters try to pull down the gates of the Legislative Yuan building during a rally against overhaul of the military and civil service pension funds in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Syrian refugee and Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini is pictured during a training session in a pool at the Olympic park in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A view shows a classroom of Orlando Garcia state primary school in Socopo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton takes the field for the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Eastern Express travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Policemen collect trash in the waters off the beach at the holiday island of Boracay during the first day of a temporary closure for tourists, in Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's education crisis
Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, amid a deepening economic crisis.
Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island
Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.
Celebrities in wax
Wax sculptures of famous faces.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by police on protests that have left at least nine dead.
Mourning after Toronto van attack
Vigils and memorials after a man plowed a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada's deadliest mass killing in decades.
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
China auto show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2018 in Beijing.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians.