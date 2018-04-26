Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump with a wax figure of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Models wait backstage before designer Lino Villaventura presents her collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
An Israeli border police officer pushes back a Palestinian journalist in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Senate Pages after addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Security personnel have lunch at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, poses for a photograph after presenting the regiment with their new standard in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The submarine UC3 Nautilus is seen covered with green tarpaulin in Nordhavn, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his private submarine, it was also decided by the court that the submarine "UC3 Nautilus" must be confiscated. RITZAU SCANPIX/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Trash bags filled with shredded paper are pictured outside the former residence of the Russian consul general in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Union members protest the proposed national minimum wage during a march in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Models present creations from the Salinas collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The art work Flash Forward made of Lego bricks is pictured during the media preview of the exhibition The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes by U.S. artist Nathan Sawaya at Paris's Parc de la Villette in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery is seen as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match against Real Madrid in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A protester breaks through a police line after a nine-year sentence was given to five men accused of the multiple rape of a woman during Pamplona's San Fermin festival in 2016, in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Durian vendors wait for customers at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A new transforming robot called "J-deite RIDE" that transforms itself into a passenger vehicle, developed by Brave Robotics Inc, Asratec Corp and Sansei Technologies Inc, is unveiled at a factory near Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Protesters try to pull down the gates of the Legislative Yuan building during a rally against overhaul of the military and civil service pension funds in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Syrian refugee and Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini is pictured during a training session in a pool at the Olympic park in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A view shows a classroom of Orlando Garcia state primary school in Socopo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton takes the field for the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
The Eastern Express travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Policemen collect trash in the waters off the beach at the holiday island of Boracay during the first day of a temporary closure for tourists, in Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
