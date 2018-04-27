Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 27, 2018 | 8:52am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 24
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 24
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 24
A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune

A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune
Close
6 / 24
A model gets ready at the backstage before Amapo collection show during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model gets ready at the backstage before Amapo collection show during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A model gets ready at the backstage before Amapo collection show during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 24
Cars drive as lightning strikes near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel. Picture taken with long-time exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Cars drive as lightning strikes near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel. Picture taken with long-time exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Cars drive as lightning strikes near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel. Picture taken with long-time exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 24
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing lights for his girlfriend. "We had this journey planned months ago. But my girlfriend's family didn't allow her," he said. "I don't like leaving things unfinished, so I took the train anyway." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing lights for his girlfriend. "We had this journey planned months ago. But my girlfriend's family didn't allow her," he said. "I don't like leaving things unfinished, so I took the train anyway." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 24
Palestinians stand next to a collapsed part of the Israeli barrier, following heavy weather, near the refugee camp of Shuafat in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians stand next to a collapsed part of the Israeli barrier, following heavy weather, near the refugee camp of Shuafat in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Palestinians stand next to a collapsed part of the Israeli barrier, following heavy weather, near the refugee camp of Shuafat in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 24
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 24
Houthi supporters hold picutres of the late Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, as they attend a rally to protest his killing by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Hodeidah, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Houthi supporters hold picutres of the late Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, as they attend a rally to protest his killing by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Hodeidah, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Houthi supporters hold picutres of the late Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, as they attend a rally to protest his killing by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Hodeidah, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
12 / 24
Indigenous people protest against the Indigenous policies of the government of Brazilian President Michel Temer, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Indigenous people protest against the Indigenous policies of the government of Brazilian President Michel Temer, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Indigenous people protest against the Indigenous policies of the government of Brazilian President Michel Temer, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
13 / 24
Members of the sovereign money initiative, a referendum campaign that would abolish traditional bank lending and allow only money created by the central bank, clean up after spraying a slogan on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland. The slogan reads "Dear Swiss National Bank, please remember why we founded you". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Members of the sovereign money initiative, a referendum campaign that would abolish traditional bank lending and allow only money created by the central bank, clean up after spraying a slogan on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland. The...more

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Members of the sovereign money initiative, a referendum campaign that would abolish traditional bank lending and allow only money created by the central bank, clean up after spraying a slogan on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland. The slogan reads "Dear Swiss National Bank, please remember why we founded you". REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
14 / 24
Aircraft perform ahead of Zhengzhou Airshow 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Yue Shuhua/China Aviation News via REUTERS

Aircraft perform ahead of Zhengzhou Airshow 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Yue Shuhua/China Aviation News via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Aircraft perform ahead of Zhengzhou Airshow 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Yue Shuhua/China Aviation News via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong walks at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong walks at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong walks at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Close
16 / 24
Women hold portraits of their relatives, who are victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Women hold portraits of their relatives, who are victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Women hold portraits of their relatives, who are victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
17 / 24
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 24
A man walks along a flooded street in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks along a flooded street in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A man walks along a flooded street in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 24
Members of a historical military club in World War Two uniform listen to the national anthem during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S. Army, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Members of a historical military club in World War Two uniform listen to the national anthem during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S....more

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Members of a historical military club in World War Two uniform listen to the national anthem during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S. Army, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 24
Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 24
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along a bridge across the Mana River during an ice drift near the Siberian village of Ust-Mana outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows vehicles driving along a bridge across the Mana River during an ice drift near the Siberian village of Ust-Mana outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along a bridge across the Mana River during an ice drift near the Siberian village of Ust-Mana outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
22 / 24
Veterinarians of Four Paws animals welfare charity, check May, a female moon bear, during her rescue from a bear farm for bile trading to a bear sanctuary, an animal welfare project by Four Paws in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Veterinarians of Four Paws animals welfare charity, check May, a female moon bear, during her rescue from a bear farm for bile trading to a bear sanctuary, an animal welfare project by Four Paws in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Veterinarians of Four Paws animals welfare charity, check May, a female moon bear, during her rescue from a bear farm for bile trading to a bear sanctuary, an animal welfare project by Four Paws in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
23 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 26 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 25 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 24 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced after pledging to work for the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," on a day of smiles and handshakes at the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Macron's state visit with Trump

Macron's state visit with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela's education crisis

Venezuela's education crisis

Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, amid a deepening economic crisis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast