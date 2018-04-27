Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman adjusts her sunglasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
President Donald Trump poses with children of staff and press in the Oval Office of the White House on "take your child to work day" in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A black liquid pours from a ruptured tank following an explosion at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News Tribune
A model gets ready at the backstage before Amapo collection show during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cars drive as lightning strikes near the site where a group of Israeli youths was swept away by a flash flood, near the Zafit river bed, south to the Dead Sea, Israel. Picture taken with long-time exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Sinan Usta, 24, poses for a selfie as he stands on the steps of an open door on the Eastern Express as it travels through Erzincan province en route from Ankara to Kars, Turkey. Sinan decorated the wagon with candles and rainbow colored flashing...more
Palestinians stand next to a collapsed part of the Israeli barrier, following heavy weather, near the refugee camp of Shuafat in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (R) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark...more
Houthi supporters hold picutres of the late Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, as they attend a rally to protest his killing by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Hodeidah, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Indigenous people protest against the Indigenous policies of the government of Brazilian President Michel Temer, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Members of the sovereign money initiative, a referendum campaign that would abolish traditional bank lending and allow only money created by the central bank, clean up after spraying a slogan on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Bern, Switzerland. The...more
Aircraft perform ahead of Zhengzhou Airshow 2018 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. Yue Shuhua/China Aviation News via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong walks at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
Women hold portraits of their relatives, who are victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks along a flooded street in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of a historical military club in World War Two uniform listen to the national anthem during the traditional Convoy of Liberty to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the western part of the country from Nazi rule by the U.S....more
Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan...more
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along a bridge across the Mana River during an ice drift near the Siberian village of Ust-Mana outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Veterinarians of Four Paws animals welfare charity, check May, a female moon bear, during her rescue from a bear farm for bile trading to a bear sanctuary, an animal welfare project by Four Paws in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
