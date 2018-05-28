Editor's Choice Pictures
Participants gather in the parking lot of the Pentagon as thousands of military veterans and their supporters participate in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally and Memorial Day weekend "Ride for Freedom" motorcycle procession in...more
A worker walks past a tug damaged by an air strike on the maintenance hub at the Hodeida port, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women celebrate the result of yesterday's referendum on liberalizing abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman, who just gave birth on board the Aquarius, poses with her newborn baby son, called Miracle, inside the clinic of the ship, in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Downed power lines and a wheelbarrow are seen by a dirt road, illuminated by lava from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A demonstrator takes part in a protest march against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A general view as the peloton passes the Colosseum during the final stage. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man and his dogs perform a stunt before a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
South Korean President Moon Jae-in signs a guestbook as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on before their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea. The Presidential Blue House/Handout via REUTERS
Lighting fills the sky as cowboys from the Rio Grande Valley set camp after arriving for Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble
General view after Cyclone Mekunu in Salalah, Oman. Oman News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Servicewoman, Tamar Kurkumuli, 25, holds her 3-year-old daughter Nino, before the oath-taking ceremony as Georgia marks the 100th anniversary of its independence in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Revelers dance Morenada at the parade in honor of "Senor del Gran Poder" (Lord of Great Power) in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses with an Akita Inu puppy presented to Russian figure skating gold medalist Alina Zagitova, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
General view as lightning strikes over the city of London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A relative mourns during the funeral of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in Israeli tank shelling, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A cowboy runs away from a charging bull during the bull riding competition at the Bandera Pro Rodeo during Memorial Day weekend in Bandera, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A fan in cosplay poses for a photograph during ESL One Dota 2 Major in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Horses are seen during a wild horse show event in Duelmen, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
IndyCar Series driver Will Power celebrates after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Veterinarian Alberto Olascoaga takes a blood sample from Xin Xin, a female giant panda, inside her enclosure at Chapultepec zoo in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
