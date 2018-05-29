Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 29, 2018 | 8:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawai. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawai. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawai. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
1 / 24
A soldier is seen after U.S. President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A soldier is seen after U.S. President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
A soldier is seen after U.S. President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 24
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 24
Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell reacts after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game seven of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell reacts after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game seven of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell reacts after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game seven of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 24
A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
5 / 24
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 24
Lava shoots out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava shoots out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Lava shoots out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
7 / 24
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
8 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Mevluede Genc in Dusseldorf, Germany, to mark the 25th anniversary of an arson attack killing two Turkish women and three girls by right-wing extremists in Solingen. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Mevluede Genc in Dusseldorf, Germany, to mark the 25th anniversary of an arson attack killing two Turkish women and three girls by right-wing extremists in Solingen. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Mevluede Genc in Dusseldorf, Germany, to mark the 25th anniversary of an arson attack killing two Turkish women and three girls by right-wing extremists in Solingen. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
9 / 24
Guests from places within Denmark and Northern Europe sit together at the engagement party of a resident in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Guests from places within Denmark and Northern Europe sit together at the engagement party of a resident in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Guests from places within Denmark and Northern Europe sit together at the engagement party of a resident in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 24
Swan and its cygnet are seen in the nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Swan and its cygnet are seen in the nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Swan and its cygnet are seen in the nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Afghan girls read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Afghan girls read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony. Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old...more

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony. Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters
Close
13 / 24
A devotee prays ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A devotee prays ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
A devotee prays ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 24
Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. Todd Marks/via REUTERS

Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. Todd Marks/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. Todd Marks/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 24
Buddhist monks walk around Mendut temple during the practice of Pradakshina ahead of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Buddhist monks walk around Mendut temple during the practice of Pradakshina ahead of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Buddhist monks walk around Mendut temple during the practice of Pradakshina ahead of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Lava approaches Puna Geothermal Venture in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava approaches Puna Geothermal Venture in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Lava approaches Puna Geothermal Venture in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
17 / 24
Gilberto Gomez and Lidia Gonzalez hold pictures of their daughter Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by an U.S. Border Patrol officer, at their home in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Gilberto Gomez and Lidia Gonzalez hold pictures of their daughter Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by an U.S. Border Patrol officer, at their home in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Gilberto Gomez and Lidia Gonzalez hold pictures of their daughter Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by an U.S. Border Patrol officer, at their home in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
18 / 24
An employee walks past fixing mechanisms for the painting "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581", which was recently damaged after a man attacked it with a metal pole, at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An employee walks past fixing mechanisms for the painting "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581", which was recently damaged after a man attacked it with a metal pole, at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
An employee walks past fixing mechanisms for the painting "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581", which was recently damaged after a man attacked it with a metal pole, at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 24
People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
20 / 24
Workers construct an art installation entitled The Mastaba, made of plastic barrels, by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Serpentine Lake, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Workers construct an art installation entitled The Mastaba, made of plastic barrels, by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Serpentine Lake, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Workers construct an art installation entitled The Mastaba, made of plastic barrels, by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Serpentine Lake, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
21 / 24
Lava pours into the ocean after crossing Highway 137 near Kapoho, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava pours into the ocean after crossing Highway 137 near Kapoho, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Lava pours into the ocean after crossing Highway 137 near Kapoho, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
22 / 24
An attendee reads a newspaper during the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade held by the American Veterans Center, in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

An attendee reads a newspaper during the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade held by the American Veterans Center, in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
An attendee reads a newspaper during the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade held by the American Veterans Center, in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
23 / 24
People walk on Bamburgh beach in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People walk on Bamburgh beach in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
People walk on Bamburgh beach in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 28 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 25 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 24 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.

Messages for Savita

Messages for Savita

Hundreds of people have left notes, flowers and candles at a large mural in Dublin of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action.

Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

Swans nest in Copenhagen trash

Swans nest in Copenhagen trash

Swans and their cygnets make a nest out of garbage on a lake in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Remembering those who fought with services, parades and a rodeo in Bandera, Texas billed as the "Cowboy Capital of the World."

Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast