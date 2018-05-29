Editors Choice Pictures
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawai. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A soldier is seen after U.S. President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell reacts after a score against the Houston Rockets during the second half of game seven of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lava shoots out of a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Mevluede Genc in Dusseldorf, Germany, to mark the 25th anniversary of an arson attack killing two Turkish women and three girls by right-wing extremists in Solingen. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Guests from places within Denmark and Northern Europe sit together at the engagement party of a resident in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Swan and its cygnet are seen in the nest made partly of rubbish from the lake near Queen Louise's Bridge in Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Afghan girls read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Mamoudou Gassama living illegally in France is being honored by Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old...more
A devotee prays ahead of Vesak Day at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Flooding is seen in Ellicott City, Maryland. Todd Marks/via REUTERS
Buddhist monks walk around Mendut temple during the practice of Pradakshina ahead of Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/ via REUTERS
Lava approaches Puna Geothermal Venture in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Gilberto Gomez and Lidia Gonzalez hold pictures of their daughter Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by an U.S. Border Patrol officer, at their home in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
An employee walks past fixing mechanisms for the painting "Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581", which was recently damaged after a man attacked it with a metal pole, at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim...more
People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Workers construct an art installation entitled The Mastaba, made of plastic barrels, by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, on the Serpentine Lake, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lava pours into the ocean after crossing Highway 137 near Kapoho, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
An attendee reads a newspaper during the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade held by the American Veterans Center, in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
People walk on Bamburgh beach in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
