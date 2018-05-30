Editors Choice Pictures
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in...more
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cars that were damaged by collapsed gas station roof are seen in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man splashes his face with water to cool off from the heatwave, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father...more
The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during the Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to Vice President Mike Pence as leaves the White House for a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee hangs a sign in the store window as the center city Starbucks where two black men had been arrested closes to train staff to prevent racial discrimination, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A Tesla sedan is shown after it struck a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle in Laguna Beach, California. Laguna Beach Police Department/via REUTERS
Black smoke is seen near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army are seen in Yadouda area in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir
A cloud blocks the sunset on 42nd St in Manhattan during the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Hay fills a goalpost during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Blocks of electronic waste hidden in a freight container are seen during a search at Leam Chabang industrial estate, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A fan holds up slogans while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump during his Make America Great Again rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Palestinian refugee women sit if front their homes during the holy month of Ramadan, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman gathers rose petals on a rose field near the town of Pavel Banya, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The Kilauea lava flow cuts off Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
