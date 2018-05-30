Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 30, 2018 | 7:15am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade reacts while falling off his chair after arriving to a meeting with citizens in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
1 / 24
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 24
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Highway 132, near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
3 / 24
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Robert Foster of Kensington, Maryland, reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 24
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Zaynab (C) who lives in Mjolnerparken, a housing estate that features on the Danish government's "Ghetto List", sits with her friends Amira and Sabrina in Superkilen, a recently designed urban renewal park that runs beside Mjolnerparken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 24
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 24
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Taekwondo athletes from Korea perform for Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 24
Cars that were damaged by collapsed gas station roof are seen in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Cars that were damaged by collapsed gas station roof are seen in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Cars that were damaged by collapsed gas station roof are seen in Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 24
A man splashes his face with water to cool off from the heatwave, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man splashes his face with water to cool off from the heatwave, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A man splashes his face with water to cool off from the heatwave, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
9 / 24
A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father who needed to go to the hospital, Moraes bought gasoline for his family's car. (Center L-R) Francisco bought gasoline for his private motorcycle, Machado bought gasoline to drive to the hospital and get medicine, Dos Santos bought gasoline for her private car. (Bottom L-R) Miranda bought gasoline for a sick friend, Silva bought gasoline for his father's car and Rodrigues bought gasoline for a sick elderly woman. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father who needed to go to the hospital, Moraes bought gasoline for his family's car. (Center L-R) Francisco bought gasoline for his private motorcycle, Machado bought gasoline to drive to the hospital and get medicine, Dos Santos bought gasoline for her private car. (Bottom L-R) Miranda bought gasoline for a sick friend, Silva bought gasoline for his father's car and Rodrigues bought gasoline for a sick elderly woman. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 24
The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during the Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during the Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The full moon is seen behind a Buddha statue during the Vesak Day celebrations at Duoc Thuong pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to Vice President Mike Pence as leaves the White House for a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to Vice President Mike Pence as leaves the White House for a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts next to Vice President Mike Pence as leaves the White House for a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 24
An employee hangs a sign in the store window as the center city Starbucks where two black men had been arrested closes to train staff to prevent racial discrimination, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

An employee hangs a sign in the store window as the center city Starbucks where two black men had been arrested closes to train staff to prevent racial discrimination, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
An employee hangs a sign in the store window as the center city Starbucks where two black men had been arrested closes to train staff to prevent racial discrimination, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
13 / 24
A Tesla sedan is shown after it struck a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle in Laguna Beach, California. Laguna Beach Police Department/via REUTERS

A Tesla sedan is shown after it struck a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle in Laguna Beach, California. Laguna Beach Police Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A Tesla sedan is shown after it struck a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle in Laguna Beach, California. Laguna Beach Police Department/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Black smoke is seen near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Black smoke is seen near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Black smoke is seen near the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 24
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army are seen in Yadouda area in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army are seen in Yadouda area in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army are seen in Yadouda area in Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/ Alaa al Faqir
Close
16 / 24
A cloud blocks the sunset on 42nd St in Manhattan during the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A cloud blocks the sunset on 42nd St in Manhattan during the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
A cloud blocks the sunset on 42nd St in Manhattan during the phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 24
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
18 / 24
Hay fills a goalpost during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Hay fills a goalpost during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Hay fills a goalpost during the traditional Cossack games outside the village of Arkhonskaya in the Republic of North Ossetia, Alania, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
19 / 24
Blocks of electronic waste hidden in a freight container are seen during a search at Leam Chabang industrial estate, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Blocks of electronic waste hidden in a freight container are seen during a search at Leam Chabang industrial estate, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Blocks of electronic waste hidden in a freight container are seen during a search at Leam Chabang industrial estate, Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 24
A fan holds up slogans while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump during his Make America Great Again rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A fan holds up slogans while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump during his Make America Great Again rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A fan holds up slogans while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump during his Make America Great Again rally at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
21 / 24
Palestinian refugee women sit if front their homes during the holy month of Ramadan, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Palestinian refugee women sit if front their homes during the holy month of Ramadan, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Palestinian refugee women sit if front their homes during the holy month of Ramadan, in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
22 / 24
A woman gathers rose petals on a rose field near the town of Pavel Banya, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman gathers rose petals on a rose field near the town of Pavel Banya, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A woman gathers rose petals on a rose field near the town of Pavel Banya, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
23 / 24
The Kilauea lava flow cuts off Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The Kilauea lava flow cuts off Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
The Kilauea lava flow cuts off Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 29 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 28 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 25 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.

Israel-Gaza border quiet after ceasefire

Israel-Gaza border quiet after ceasefire

The Israel-Gaza border falls quiet on Wednesday under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire after the most intense flareup of hostilities since a 2014 war.

Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court

Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam court

Serena Williams defeated Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the French Open, her first Grand Slam appearance since the Australian Open in 2017, when she won it while pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

Funerals for Santa Fe shooting victims

Funerals for Santa Fe shooting victims

Victims are laid to rest after the fatal shooting of 10 people at a Houston-area high school.

When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Deadly attack in Belgium

Deadly attack in Belgium

A man killed two policewomen and a bystander in Liege before being shot dead in a gunbattle at a school in what prosecutors are treating as a terrorist attack.

Messages for Savita

Messages for Savita

Hundreds of people have left notes, flowers and candles at a large mural in Dublin of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action.

Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Memorial Day services across the U.S. are held to pay tribute to those who fought.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast