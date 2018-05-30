A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father...more

A combo shows people posing with a canisters with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil. (Top L-R) Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital, Henrique bought gasoline for his father who needed to go to the hospital, Moraes bought gasoline for his family's car. (Center L-R) Francisco bought gasoline for his private motorcycle, Machado bought gasoline to drive to the hospital and get medicine, Dos Santos bought gasoline for her private car. (Bottom L-R) Miranda bought gasoline for a sick friend, Silva bought gasoline for his father's car and Rodrigues bought gasoline for a sick elderly woman. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close