Thu May 31, 2018

Demonstrators burn the Sandinista radio station during clashes with riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump swings a golf club as young participants look on during the White House Sports and Fitness Day event on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Anita Beroza of Belmont, CA, is comforted after she was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (C), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on May 29, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko (R) and head of the state security service (SBU) Vasily Gritsak attend a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A makeshift camp is cleared away as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in tents along a canal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian departs the West Wing after meetings at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A man plays with his pet goat while taking a bath to cool off in a canal during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Workers pull a rope tied to a decommissioned oil rig to dismantle it at the Alang shipyard in the western state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol arrives at a hotel in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
U.S. actor Danny Glover attends a demonstration at a camp near the Federal Police headquarters, where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is imprisoned, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A gust of wind blows the Pope's mantel as he greets the Carabinieri after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Employees of the Derate pest control company use a ski lift as they move uphill to spray pesticide to kill ticks carrying encephalitis at the Bobrovy Log resort area in Taiga district outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Seven-year-old Muscular Dystrophy patient Jordan McLinn, from Indiana, awaits the arrival of President Trump prior to the president signing the "Right to Try Act," which gives terminally ill patients the right to use experimental medications not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
People stand in a sports ground damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Netivot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
The Kilauea lava flow cuts off Kahukai Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Xiaomi founder Lei Jun introduces a new VR headset during a product launch in Shenzhen, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A model presents a creation by designer Alessandro Michele as part of his 2019 Cruise collection show for fashion house Gucci at the Roman necropolis Alyscamps in Arles, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is applauded by party members during a motion of no confidence debate at Parliament in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes with riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Anita Beroza of Belmont, CA, cries after she was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
An Afghan hunter shoots at a duck in Laghman province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
A Free Syrian Army fighter prays after eating his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
