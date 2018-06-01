Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 1, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes with riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Karthik Nemmani celebrates with E.W. Scripps Company CEO Adam Symson after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Spain's new Prime Minister and Socialist party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez leaves the chamber after a motion of no confidence vote at parliament in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
A detainee sits with a soccer ball at Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A Palestinian uses a ladder to climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as he tries to make his way to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Children put on masks handed out by volunteers after Mount Merapi volcano erupted in Boyolali, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aloysius Jarot Nugroho via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Spectators gather as the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs on stage during the Summer Night Concert at the baroque gardens of Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Retired coal miner James Marcum, who has complicated black lung disease, stands for a chest x-ray at the Stone Mountain Health Services in St. Charles, Virginia. Marcum worked at a surface strip mine for 20-25 years, but has not yet been approved for benefits for his black lung disease. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
People offer prayers on a street on the third Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the 2018 NBA Finals. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A picture taken from the International Space Station and released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos shows the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
One week's worth of plastic waste, used and collected by the Sato family, is displayed in Tokyo. "I think there's no escaping plastic waste. I see it on the streets, in the mountains, underwater. It's literally everywhere." Eri said. "In our family, we try to reduce our carbon footprint wherever we can. We're very conscious of the impacts our choices can have on the environment. First, we try to reduce consumption of plastics. This mentality is applied to both daily groceries, clothing, and many other products. When we have to consume, we try to keep it minimal. Recycling is generally the last option for us, and definitely not the first," she added. "Instead of the disposable plastic bottles, we've switched to reusable bottles. We've also gone to shampoo bars instead of bottled shampoo. Our toothbrush is made from bamboo and we use reusable shopping bags whenever we can." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Russian dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko touches his face during an interview with foreign media, with a portrait of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko seen in the background, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A dancer participates in a "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event�choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner as part of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Women in niqab are pictured after the Danish Parliament banned the wearing of face veils in public, at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Jamal Johnson walks down the sidewalk with his son Dylan Johnson, 4, through downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A farmer takes a rest inside freshly harvested wheat at a field in Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
West Indies' Kesrick Williams takes a catch to dismiss ICC World XI's Thisara Perera. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A recently born rare white bison is seen in a zoo in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A clown is seen during a train trip to take orphans for their iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
A young man dives off a diving tower at the Titanic Pier in Malmo, southern Sweden. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
