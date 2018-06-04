Edition:
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James go for a loose ball during the second quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Marshmello performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People sleep as they wait for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Performers dressed like Stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
The Household Division, led by the Coldstream Guards rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A model presents a hairstyle creation by stylist Neville Roman Zammit during the Malta Fashion Awards, the climax of Malta Fashion Week, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Vodice, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on during the Derby Festival in Epsom. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Burnt ground and trees are seen on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Or HaNer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Relatives and friends of Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer, take part in her funeral procession towards a cemetery in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
A volunteer walks as he picks up plastics, during a garbage collection, ahead of World Environment Day on La Costilla Beach, on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in Rota, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
People react at their tables near Les Invalides during the Diner en Blanc (Dinner in White) in Paris. Diners dressed head to toe in white and bringing with them white tablecloths, glassware and other finery, gather for an impromptu open-air dinner, which takes place at a different place in Paris every year. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People look at a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, during a media preview in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
A masked demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
People watch as rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building, where at least three people have been confirmed dead and several are feared trapped inside, in a residential area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Revellers kiss under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People sleep on a road divider in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
A member of a Jordanian security personnel receives treatment after sustaining injury during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), addresses his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
A fishing boat is seen during the low tide at the beach in Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
