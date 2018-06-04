Editors Choice Pictures
A rescue worker carries a child covered with ash after Fuego volcano erupted violently in El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James go for a loose ball during the second quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Marshmello performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People sleep as they wait for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Performers dressed like Stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian nurse Razan Al-Najar, who according to health officials and a witness was killed by Israeli forces as she tried to help a wounded protester at the Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza...more
The Household Division, led by the Coldstream Guards rehearse Trooping the Colour for the Colonel's Review ahead of the Queen's birthday parade next week, on Horseguards Parade in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a hairstyle creation by stylist Neville Roman Zammit during the Malta Fashion Awards, the climax of Malta Fashion Week, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Vodice, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on during the Derby Festival in Epsom. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Burnt ground and trees are seen on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Or HaNer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Relatives and friends of Claudia Gomez, a 19-year old Guatemalan immigrant who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer, take part in her funeral procession towards a cemetery in San Juan Ostuncalco, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A volunteer walks as he picks up plastics, during a garbage collection, ahead of World Environment Day on La Costilla Beach, on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in Rota, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People react at their tables near Les Invalides during the Diner en Blanc (Dinner in White) in Paris. Diners dressed head to toe in white and bringing with them white tablecloths, glassware and other finery, gather for an impromptu open-air dinner,...more
People look at a light projection, which is part of the "Light Ragaz" multimedia project, during a media preview in the Taminaschlucht gorge near Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A masked demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People watch as rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building, where at least three people have been confirmed dead and several are feared trapped inside, in a residential area of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Revellers kiss under a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride parade along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People sleep on a road divider in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A member of a Jordanian security personnel receives treatment after sustaining injury during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), addresses his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A fishing boat is seen during the low tide at the beach in Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
