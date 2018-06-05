Editors Choice Pictures
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Firefighters and rescue workers look for bodies and survivors at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Senior Buddhist monk Lobsang Tayang walks outside the Amarbayasgalant Monastery in the Baruunburen district, Selenge province, Mongolia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman carries stuffed toys through a dump site on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman reads a bible in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 29th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Special red and blue shots offered at Escobar bar to mark the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are displayed on a table in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A paramilitary policeman keeps watch underneath the portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Serena Williams of the U.S during a press conference after withdrawing from the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An illegal smuggling tunnel, now used for training federal officers, is seen under the border between Mexico and the United States, in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police officer stumbles while running away from a new pyroclastic flow spewed by the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Model Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People sleep as they wait for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Players from FC Maxima amateur soccer team attend a training session in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Police secure Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. The banner reads "People - Government 1-0". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A road sign covered with ash is seen after Fuego volcano erupted in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Swiss guards stand guard at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winnning his fourth round match against Germany's Maximilian Marterer at the French Open. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The kitchen from flat 16 at the Grenfell Tower is seen in this undated image, presented as part of Professor Niamh Nic Daeid's report to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in London. Grenfell Tower Inquiry/via REUTERS
Father of seven, Muneer Baxter, works on a shack erected during illegal land occupations, in Mitchell's Plain township near Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Environment Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A feather is pictured in a burnt area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying kites and balloons loaded with flammable materials, across the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, near Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A scavenger collects recyclable items next to a flock of Greater Adjutant birds at a dump site in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A fishing boat is seen during the low tide at the beach in Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
