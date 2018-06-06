Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Lava erupts in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a "celebration of America" event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The event was arranged after Trump canceled the planned visit of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Firefighters hold rescued animals at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying a crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S and Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A man poses for a selfie photo with an "I Voted" sticker outside a primary election polling station in Venice, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol federal officer, who is part of the San Diego Sector Confined Space Entry Team, inspects an illegal smuggling tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border that is now used for training in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato at the French Open in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
An aerial view shows children playing on the grass in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A man exercises on a garbage-strewn beach on World Environment Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A view of Sentosa island and the skyline of the central business district in Singapore. The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore's southern island of Sentosa, the White House said as preparations accelerated for next week's event. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A man carries personal belongings at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Lou Anna Simon, former president of Michigan State University, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Cast members (L-R) Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Cate Blanchett pose at the world premiere of the film "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
People look out from a passenger bus in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A Vietnamese woman rides past recyclable plastic bottles at Xa Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A woman reads a Bible in front of the gravestone of a family member who died for the country, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day, at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A salvage worker takes part in the salvage operation of the Togo-registered, 885-tonne bunker tanker Hephaestus, which ran aground last February, in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
A tractor drives in a smoking field during a fire in an area where Palestinians have been causing blazes by flying kites and balloons loaded with flammable materials, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Nir Am. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
