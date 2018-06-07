Editors Choice Pictures
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more
First lady Melania Trump returns to the White House with President Donald Trump after a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in their first joint appearance in public in almost a month. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella,...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals. Gregory Shamus/USA TODAY Sports
Napoleonic French re-enactors fire on Maltese defence positions during a re-enactment of the French invasion of Malta in 1798, at Mistra Bay outside Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Granada, Nicaragua. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
High school students from a dance club at Kanagawa Korean Middle and High School take a selfie after their traditional dance performance at a local international day event to promote a multicultural society in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan....more
The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Guards walk on the wreckage of a building destroyed by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman walks amid smoke from burning garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Royal Air Force's first delivery of F35B aircraft fly from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in the U.S. towards their new base RAF Marnham, Britain. SAC Nicholas Egan/MoD/via REUTERS
President Donald Trump displays the "VA (Veterans Affairs) Mission Act of 2018" after signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops, reacts at a hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
