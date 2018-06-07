Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2018 | 8:35am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 24
First lady Melania Trump returns to the White House with President Donald Trump after a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in their first joint appearance in public in almost a month. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump returns to the White House with President Donald Trump after a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in their first joint appearance in public in almost a month. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
First lady Melania Trump returns to the White House with President Donald Trump after a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in their first joint appearance in public in almost a month. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 24
A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A man sits near a poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad during the re-opening of the road between Homs and Hama in Talbisi, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 24
Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
4 / 24
Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Carrie Underwood performs at the CMT Music Awards. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Close
5 / 24
Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Lava destroys homes in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
6 / 24
Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 24
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals. Gregory Shamus/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals. Gregory Shamus/USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors center Jordan Bell go for a rebound in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals. Gregory Shamus/USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
Napoleonic French re-enactors fire on Maltese defence positions during a re-enactment of the French invasion of Malta in 1798, at Mistra Bay outside Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Napoleonic French re-enactors fire on Maltese defence positions during a re-enactment of the French invasion of Malta in 1798, at Mistra Bay outside Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Napoleonic French re-enactors fire on Maltese defence positions during a re-enactment of the French invasion of Malta in 1798, at Mistra Bay outside Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 24
Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 24
People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
11 / 24
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Granada, Nicaragua. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Granada, Nicaragua. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Granada, Nicaragua. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 24
People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 24
High school students from a dance club at Kanagawa Korean Middle and High School take a selfie after their traditional dance performance at a local international day event to promote a multicultural society in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

High school students from a dance club at Kanagawa Korean Middle and High School take a selfie after their traditional dance performance at a local international day event to promote a multicultural society in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
High school students from a dance club at Kanagawa Korean Middle and High School take a selfie after their traditional dance performance at a local international day event to promote a multicultural society in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 24
The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 24
Guards walk on the wreckage of a building destroyed by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Guards walk on the wreckage of a building destroyed by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Guards walk on the wreckage of a building destroyed by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 24
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
International Space Station (ISS) crew member Sergey Prokopyev of Russia waves to his family from a bus shortly before leaving to board the spacecraft at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
Close
17 / 24
Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Policemen secure the main road near Jordan Prime Minister's office during a protest in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 24
A woman walks amid smoke from burning garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks amid smoke from burning garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A woman walks amid smoke from burning garbage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 24
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 24
The Royal Air Force's first delivery of F35B aircraft fly from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in the U.S. towards their new base RAF Marnham, Britain. SAC Nicholas Egan/MoD/via REUTERS

The Royal Air Force's first delivery of F35B aircraft fly from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in the U.S. towards their new base RAF Marnham, Britain. SAC Nicholas Egan/MoD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
The Royal Air Force's first delivery of F35B aircraft fly from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in the U.S. towards their new base RAF Marnham, Britain. SAC Nicholas Egan/MoD/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
President Donald Trump displays the "VA (Veterans Affairs) Mission Act of 2018" after signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump displays the "VA (Veterans Affairs) Mission Act of 2018" after signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
President Donald Trump displays the "VA (Veterans Affairs) Mission Act of 2018" after signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 24
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops, reacts at a hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops, reacts at a hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A relative of a Palestinian, who was killed by Israeli troops, reacts at a hospital in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
23 / 24
Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 06 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 05 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 04 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10, shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.

D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast