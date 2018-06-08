Edition:
Residents pause during a search at an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Residents pause during a search at an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
The skyline of downtown Manhattan is seen as people gather on the runway before the Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2019 collection presentation in Liberty State Park in New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Actor George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mannequins with soccer balls as heads to mark the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, are displayed on a showcase of a clothing store in downtown Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Mannequins with soccer balls as heads to mark the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, are displayed on a showcase of a clothing store in downtown Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man throws a fishing net into a canal in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A man throws a fishing net into a canal in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An honor guard holds a Russia flag during preparations for a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
An honor guard holds a Russia flag during preparations for a welcome ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Brian Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, holds his sister's guitar near debris of his home at San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Brian Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, holds his sister's guitar near debris of his home at San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears in court in Durban, South Africa. Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears in court in Durban, South Africa. Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS
A fan kisses an image of actor Rajinikanth painted on the body of another as they celebrate the release of his new movie "Kaala" in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A fan kisses an image of actor Rajinikanth painted on the body of another as they celebrate the release of his new movie "Kaala" in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Palestinian man makes his way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A Palestinian man makes his way through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Women drink coffee at a collection centre at an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Women drink coffee at a collection centre at an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Protesters wave Greek national flags and shout slogans during a demonstration against the use of the term "Macedonia" in any solution to a dispute between Athens and Skopje over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in the northern town of Pella, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are printed on top of milk foam of lattes at a coffee shop in Jeonju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Oil floats on the surface on the Lake Maracaibo in Lagunillas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Oil floats on the surface on the Lake Maracaibo in Lagunillas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford departs after casting his ballot in Toronto. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford departs after casting his ballot in Toronto. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
People mourn over the coffin of Eric Rivas, 20, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, during his wake in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
AH-64 Apache helicopter fires flares during Han Kuang military drill simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, in Taichung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
AH-64 Apache helicopter fires flares during Han Kuang military drill simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, in Taichung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
