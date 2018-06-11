Editors Choice Pictures
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Security forces carry ballot boxes as smoke rises from a storage site in Baghdad, housing the boxes from Iraq's May parliamentary election, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec. Bundesregierung/Jesco Denzel/via REUTERS
Jockey Mike Smith celebrates aboard Justify after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants arrive on the beach to join 2505 women in breaking a Guinness World record for the largest number of people skinny dipping together and at the same time raising money for the children's cancer charity 'Aoibheann's Pink Tie' on...more
A dog is seen under a plate at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
The imprint of French President Emmanuel Macron's thumb can be seen across the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand after they shook hands during a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator, Haitham Abu Sabla, 23, is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip....more
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Muslims take part in evening prayers called "Tarawih" on Laylat al-Qadr or Night of Decree, at Suleymaniye mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Raoni Pareci of the indigenous Pareci community open a refrigerator in his house in the village Wazare near the town of Campo Novo do Parecis, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Donald Trump approaches Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he arrives at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Army paratroopers leave C-17 aircraft to land during NATO exercise Swift Response 2018 on Adazi military ground, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Models prepare backstage of the Cottweiler show at London Fashion Week Men's, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man looks at bloodstains on a roadway after a bomb explosion in the ethnically-mixed Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A lava flow illuminates the evening sky above soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard near Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents attend the funeral of Maria de Jesus Hernandez, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gestures towards the media as he meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Istana in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the public photograph the Red Arrows display team as part of an RAF flypast for Trooping the Colour in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, take part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A gardener decorates a cannon at Fort Siloso with flowers as a symbolic gesture of peace ahead of the June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. REUTERS/Kim...more
Howard, an Australian-Chinese impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Dennis Alan, impersonating U.S. President Donald Trump, meet at Merlion Park in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde looks up while they attend a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie,...more
Iranians burn an effigy in the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
A kite flies over the border in an area where kites and balloons have caused blazes, between Israel and the Gaza strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.