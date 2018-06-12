Editors Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera is hit by a snowball tossed at him by his wife, first lady Cecilia Morel outside of the government palace after an unusual snowfall in Santiago, Chile. Ximena Navarro/Courtesy of Chilean Presidency/Handout via...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with representatives of the trade organizations after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Boys play soccer as girls play on the swings in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels towards Sentosa for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elephants play soccer during an anti-gambling campaign for school children in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore....more
Trees are seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Rohingya refugees push a fishing boat from the sea at Shamlapur beach in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A model presents a creation at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Victoria Kim, a Vietnamese Trump supporter from California, raises an American flag during a vigil outside the White House to celebrate the joint summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held in Singapore, in...more
A Muslim woman reads the Koran in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
