President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A dog walks past trees covered with ash after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera is hit by a snowball tossed at him by his wife, first lady Cecilia Morel outside of the government palace after an unusual snowfall in Santiago, Chile. Ximena Navarro/Courtesy of Chilean Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with representatives of the trade organizations after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Boys play soccer as girls play on the swings in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
The motorcade of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels towards Sentosa for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un react at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Elephants play soccer during an anti-gambling campaign for school children in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Trees are seen at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Rohingya refugees push a fishing boat from the sea at Shamlapur beach in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
A model presents a creation at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits The Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Victoria Kim, a Vietnamese Trump supporter from California, raises an American flag during a vigil outside the White House to celebrate the joint summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held in Singapore, in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A Muslim woman reads the Koran in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during Laylat al-Qadr in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
