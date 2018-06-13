Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore....more
North Koreans watch the displayed local newspapers reporting the summit between the U.S. and North Korea at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds onto the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the Warriors 2018 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
An empty chair is seen in front of flowers and mementoes placed on a fence to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries next to his family after painting a mural to commemorate the victims of the shooting and promote gun control in Los...more
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Activists mark the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting where a gunman killed 49 people in Orlando with a die-in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People taking part in a morning workout are seen on the Mexico side of the border wall from the U.S. near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Men perform the Hadra at the Umayyad mosque on Laylat al-Qadr during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Echo, a 9-year-old blackback coast gorilla (Gorilla gorilla gorilla), is pictured in his enclosure during his presentation after arriving from the Kolmarden Wildlife Park of Sweden as part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) to form a...more
President Trump speaks during a news conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Sheep make their way in front of Hochjochferner glacier in the region of Tyrol, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A man runs next to fire at a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Tourists ride a vintage car in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Sister Ray Dee O'Active of the D.C. chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence closes her eyes as she takes part in a candlelight vigil to commemorate the two year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando at Dupont Circle in...more
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A protestor prays before Israeli security forces come to evacuate 15 Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the Israeli occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Migrants are seen on the deck of the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres in the central Mediterranean Sea. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS
Elephants play soccer during an anti-gambling campaign for school children in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
