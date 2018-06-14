Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018 | 7:55am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

North Koreans watch the displayed local newspapers reporting the summit between the U.S. and North Korea at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A resident holds framed pictures of his family, recovered from his house in an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Pope Francis loses his skull cap during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evan Frost/MPR News/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. President Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
An empty chair is seen in front of flowers and mementoes placed on a fence to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Y

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Children walk as members of Palestinian security forces stand guard during a protest calling on President Mahmoud Abbas to end financial sanctions on Palestinians in Gaza, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A general view shows an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Grenfell Tower is seen covered and illuminated with green light one year after the tower fire in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Migrants rest on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
An area affected by the Fuego volcano is seen from San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A participant dresses Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, which attempts to predict the result of the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Saudi Arabia during an event in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A supporter of opposition party VMRO-DPMNE waves a flag and shows his tattoo as he takes part in a protest over compromise solution in Macedonia's dispute with Greece over the country's name, in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
U.S. Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Cast member Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Milvia Vasquez observes an excavator removing ash from the site where she presumes her brothers are buried in an area affected from the eruption of Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A view shows an electricity pylon, which depicts the official mascot for the upcoming soccer World Cup, Zabivaka, outside Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Cast member Rihanna poses for pictures on the red carpet for the European premiere of Ocean's 8 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Men play soccer at a makeshift soccer field in Nueva Union shantytown in Villa Maria del Triunfo district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
North Koreans watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea on an electronic screen at Pyongyang station in Pyongyang, North Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A demonstrator attends a protest in favour of legalising abortion outside the Congress while lawmakers debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
North and South Korean delegation walk as they cross the concrete border at the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, in North Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries next to his family after painting a mural to commemorate the victims of the shooting and promote gun control in Los Angeles, California. Listening to his son's favourite music, Oliver painted the mural from beginning to end, but as soon as he finished, he broke down and had to walk inside the hotel to mourn. Later he went out again to give interviews to the media to call for more gun control. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Members of the Guatemala's disaster management agency (CONRED) inspect an area affected by a lahar from Fuego volcano at El Rodeo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
A Statue of Vladimir Lenin is pictured outside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow ahead of the World Cup. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
