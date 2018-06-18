Edition:
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
Occupants at Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. ACF/HHS/via REUTERS
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with Jesus Gallardo against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Mexico's Hirving Lozano celebrates scoring their first goal with Jesus Gallardo against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Fans react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Fans react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Men offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Men offer Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People enjoy themselves along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A resident sits on the rubble as people continue to search for remains of victims after the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A resident sits on the rubble as people continue to search for remains of victims after the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Revelers walk through the concert grounds on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Revelers walk through the concert grounds on the second day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of Taipei street scenes, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Taiwanese artist Hank Cheng poses with his miniature model of Taipei street scenes, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Migrants are seen as they stand on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Migrants are seen as they stand on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS
Peru's fans react during the match against Denmark as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's fans react during the match against Denmark as they watch the public broadcast at city's square. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man holds his dog while casting his vote at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
A man holds his dog while casting his vote at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez
Presidential candidate Ivan Duque and his candidate for Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez celebrate after he won the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Presidential candidate Ivan Duque and his candidate for Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez celebrate after he won the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
People gather for an open-air yoga session near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
People gather for an open-air yoga session near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters raise their cameras while trying to snap pictures outside the polling station where Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro was voting during the second round of the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Supporters raise their cameras while trying to snap pictures outside the polling station where Colombian presidential candidate Gustavo Petro was voting during the second round of the presidential election in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Flowers are placed alongside the ashes of British scientist Stephen Hawking at the site of interment in the nave of the Abbey church, during a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Flowers are placed alongside the ashes of British scientist Stephen Hawking at the site of interment in the nave of the Abbey church, during a memorial service at Westminster Abbey, in London. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship after arriving to port in Valencia, Spain. Kenny Karpov/SOS Mediterranee/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2018
Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship after arriving to port in Valencia, Spain. Kenny Karpov/SOS Mediterranee/via Reuters
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch against Uruguay. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Muslim man holds his prayer mat at Bensonhurst Park ahead of Eid Al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A Muslim man holds his prayer mat at Bensonhurst Park ahead of Eid Al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Peru's Andre Carrillo reacts after missing a chance to score against Denmark. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man exercises amidst haze and dust near Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A man exercises amidst haze and dust near Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Spain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
