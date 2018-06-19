Editors Choice Pictures
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Swimmers exercise in the Serpentine River in front of Christo's "The London Mastaba", in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. President Donald Trump raises his pen after signing a national space policy directive during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin laughs at a joke told by U.S. President Donald Trump as President Trump addresses a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard three dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl adorned with jewelry wears a traditional dress while walking with her sibling during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, at Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A view of inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows children at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas. CBP/via REUTERS
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Aaron Altherr is doused with Powerade by left fielder Rhys Hoskins after hitting a two RBI walk off double during the tenth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Trainee Maria al-Faraj practices how to adjust a tire during a driving lesson at Saudi Aramco Driving Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Belgium's Dries Mertens in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Department of Justice Inspector General Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray are sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Examining the Inspector General's First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance...more
Ducks and ducklings paddle in front of Christo's work The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman uses her phone as she sits in the car at the flooded street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
