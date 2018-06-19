Edition:
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, react at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are being housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Swimmers exercise in the Serpentine River in front of Christo's "The London Mastaba", in Hyde Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Tunisia fan looks dejected after England's Harry Kane scored their second goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump raises his pen after signing a national space policy directive during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin laughs at a joke told by U.S. President Donald Trump as President Trump addresses a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard three dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stand on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A girl adorned with jewelry wears a traditional dress while walking with her sibling during Eid al-Fitr celebrations, at Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A view of inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facility shows children at Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center in Rio Grande City, Texas. CBP/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Aaron Altherr is doused with Powerade by left fielder Rhys Hoskins after hitting a two RBI walk off double during the tenth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Sweden's Andreas Granqvist celebrates scoring their first goal against South Korea. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Trainee Maria al-Faraj practices how to adjust a tire during a driving lesson at Saudi Aramco Driving Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Belgium's Dries Mertens in action with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Department of Justice Inspector General Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray are sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Examining the Inspector General's First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance of the 2016 Presidential Election", on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Ducks and ducklings paddle in front of Christo's work The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
A woman uses her phone as she sits in the car at the flooded street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
