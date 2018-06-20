Editors Choice Pictures
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal in Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Search and rescue personnel look for missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An anti-Brexit campaigner from global activism group Avaaz sets up cardboard cut-outs of Conservative Party MPs, who are known to support remaining in the EU, outside parliament in Westminster in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) as they arrive to address a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon against police during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Migrant boys spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A human rights activist from the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) protests for the right of asylum for victims of gang violence on World Refugee Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Salvadoran migrant Epigmenio Centeno carries his three-year old son Steven Atonay, as his nine-year son old Axel Jaret follows, outside the shelter House of the Migrant, after Epigmenio decided to stay with his children in Mexico due to U.S....more
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas....more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel nad French President Emmanuel Macron arrive for a family photo before a meeting with the Franco-German Ministerial Council in Meseberg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Swimmers exercise in the Serpentine River in front of Christo's The London Mastaba, in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Workers adjust flags of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men catch ducks in Tuojiang river during the Dragon Boat festival in Fenghuang, Hunan province, China. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS
A Muslim girl attends a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Parole as he celebrates winning the 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes at Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
