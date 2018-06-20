Edition:
People perform yoga during a practice session ahead of International Yoga Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend an injured illegal immigrant from Honduras, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their second goal in Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Search and rescue personnel look for missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
An anti-Brexit campaigner from global activism group Avaaz sets up cardboard cut-outs of Conservative Party MPs, who are known to support remaining in the EU, outside parliament in Westminster in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
An inmate sits in the yard of a cellblock which mainly houses prisoners with cognitive decline, Alzheimer's, and dementia, at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) as they arrive to address a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon against police during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Migrant boys spend time in a recreation area outside Casa Padre, an immigrant shelter for unaccompanied minors, in Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A human rights activist from the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) protests for the right of asylum for victims of gang violence on World Refugee Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Salvadoran migrant Epigmenio Centeno carries his three-year old son Steven Atonay, as his nine-year son old Axel Jaret follows, outside the shelter House of the Migrant, after Epigmenio decided to stay with his children in Mexico due to U.S. President Donald Trump's policy that separates immigrant children from their parents, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex arrives at Ascot racecourse. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel nad French President Emmanuel Macron arrive for a family photo before a meeting with the Franco-German Ministerial Council in Meseberg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Swimmers exercise in the Serpentine River in front of Christo's The London Mastaba, in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Workers adjust flags of President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) in Mardin, capital of Mardin province in southeastern Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Poland's Michal Pazdan in action with Senegal's Moussa Konate. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Men catch ducks in Tuojiang river during the Dragon Boat festival in Fenghuang, Hunan province, China. Yang Huafeng/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A Muslim girl attends a yoga lesson at a school ahead of International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Parole as he celebrates winning the 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes at Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Next Slideshows

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 19 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 18 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 15 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit Beijing.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in Sumatra.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.

Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia takes on Egypt in World Cup action.

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Poland takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.

View More

