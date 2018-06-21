Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump displays an executive order on immigration policy after signing it in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal against Spain before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Supporters of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) attend a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A member of a migrant family from Mexico, fleeing from violence, holds her doll while waiting to enter the United States to meet officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte international border crossing...more
A young man lifts a trolley loaded with fruit and vegetables at the abandoned Prestes Maia textile factory occupied by a homeless movement in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The roughly 20-storey tall building is the largest vertical occupation in Latin...more
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supporter takes a selfie from the balcony as U.S. President Donald Trump departs at the end of a rally with supporters in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A general view during the 3.05 Queen's Vase at Britain's Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Spain's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal with Isco against Iran. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man walks with his pet dog as he talks to a vendor who sells dog meat at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Palestinian Reem Abu Armana, whose daughter Wessal (pictured) was killed on May 14th protests at the Israel-Gaza border, is reflected in a mirror as she sits in her house in the central Gaza Strip. Picture taken June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
People walk near a three-wheeler parked at a dry portion of land that used to have water, at the bank of Rawal lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Security officers keep watch over a tent encampment housing immigrant children just north of the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reviews an honor guard upon her arrival at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrant families from Mexico, fleeing from violence, listen to officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection before entering the United States to apply for asylum at Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico....more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Ascot Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A human rights activist from the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) protests for the right of asylum for victims of gang violence on World Refugee Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Friends and family members of Marvin Lopez, who was killed during a protest, mourn during his funeral, in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, performs yoga on International Yoga Day at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Dehradun in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India. REUTERS/Stringer
An Aymara women rests in El Alto outskirts in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
