U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with guests during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration, in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia. AAP/Rob Blakers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Saudi women hold their diplomas during the graduation ceremony of Saudi women car-accident inspectors, a few days before women are set to take the wheel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Noemie Olive

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A standing guard soldier gets his sweat cleaned by his chief at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Members of Coimbra forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
A supporter of Iyi (Good) Party raises her hand, painted with the Turkish national flag's star and crescent, during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Two paragliders fly over the statue of Christ the Redeemer to celebrate the International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' honour guard prepare for a ceremony for new U.S. Indo-Pacific military commander (INDOPACOM) Adm. Phillip Davidson at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
An Aymara witchdoctor is seen during a ceremony that marks the winter solstice, at the Tiahuanaco ruins, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A man walks with his pet dog as he talks to a vendor who sells dog meat at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reviews an honor guard upon her arrival at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Internally displaced boy from Deraa province sits on a bicycle near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Models are seen backstage before presenting creations by designer Stephane Ashpool for fashion house Pigalle Paris in the Sound of Paris show at Pleyel theatre during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave flags during an election rally in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A pile of kids shoes left by mayors from U.S. cities lay at the front gate outside of the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
The Whipala (Andean flag) is seen at the Tiahuanaco ruins the day that marks the winter solstice, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A sculpture named Skyscraper (the Bruges whale) by StudioKCA, made from 5 tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean and depicting a jumping whale, is seen on a canal during the Bruges Triennial 2018, in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Internally displaced child from Deraa province sleeps inside a tent near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
