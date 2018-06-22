Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. first lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border area in Texas, at Joint Base...more
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with guests during the 'Fete de la Musique', the music day celebration, in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after conceding their second goal scored by Croatia's Luka Modric. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A displaced boy from Hodeidah city sleeps inside a van as they reach Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Participants of the Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim are seen in the River Derwent at dawn, in Hobart, Australia. AAP/Rob Blakers/via REUTERS
Saudi women hold their diplomas during the graduation ceremony of Saudi women car-accident inspectors, a few days before women are set to take the wheel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Noemie Olive
A standing guard soldier gets his sweat cleaned by his chief at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Members of Coimbra forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A supporter of Iyi (Good) Party raises her hand, painted with the Turkish national flag's star and crescent, during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two paragliders fly over the statue of Christ the Redeemer to celebrate the International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of Japan's Self-Defence Forces' honour guard prepare for a ceremony for new U.S. Indo-Pacific military commander (INDOPACOM) Adm. Phillip Davidson at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Aymara witchdoctor is seen during a ceremony that marks the winter solstice, at the Tiahuanaco ruins, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A man walks with his pet dog as he talks to a vendor who sells dog meat at a market during the local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reviews an honor guard upon her arrival at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Internally displaced boy from Deraa province sits on a bicycle near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A resident throws water at his house on fire at a residential neighbourhood of an informal settlement, in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Models are seen backstage before presenting creations by designer Stephane Ashpool for fashion house Pigalle Paris in the Sound of Paris show at Pleyel theatre during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), wave flags during an election rally in Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A pile of kids shoes left by mayors from U.S. cities lay at the front gate outside of the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Whipala (Andean flag) is seen at the Tiahuanaco ruins the day that marks the winter solstice, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A sculpture named Skyscraper (the Bruges whale) by StudioKCA, made from 5 tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean and depicting a jumping whale, is seen on a canal during the Bruges Triennial 2018, in Bruges, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves...more
Internally displaced child from Deraa province sleeps inside a tent near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
