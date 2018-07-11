Editors Choice Pictures
Firefighters work on a fire near the landmark Griffith Observatory in the hills overlooking the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Four Thai Navy Seals are seen after leaving the cave safely during the rescue mission, Chiang Rai Province, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, U.S., shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May...more
Students celebrate in front of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where the 12 soccer players and their coach rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex are being treated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Emergency Services attend the scene of a plane crash outside South Africa's capital Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Yeshiel Panchia
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates after France beat Belgium in the World Cup as King Philippe of Belgium (L) looks on alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A local resident walks in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
France fans react after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to...more
With the U.S. Supreme Court building in the background, Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives prior to meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A political party worker comforts another after a suicide attack during an election campaign meeting in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Syrian army soldiers walk along a street in Umm al-Mayazen, in the countryside of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Military aircraft perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The peloton in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts during her quarter final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina at the World Cup. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. Marine Jacob Kostelecky (L) keeps watch with a Mexican Marine during operations in urban terrain as they train side-by-side during a Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo, gestures as she arrives at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS
A child cools down in a fountain beside River Manzanares in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
The last helicopter from Tham Luang cave lands at a military airport in Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Military aircraft perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov prepare to take part in the family photo during the...more
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Soldiers walk after 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Belgium fan reacts after their World Cup loss to France. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Deadly floods in Japan
Torrential rain in western Japan caused the country�s worst weather disaster in 36 years, killing 200 people, with dozens still missing.
Best of the World Cup
Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.
Trump attends NATO summit
President Donald Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia as Western leaders gathered in Brussels for a NATO summit where Trump wants Europeans to pay more for their own defense.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Croatia 2 - England 1
England takes on Croatia in World Cup action.