Wed Jul 11, 2018

Editors Choice Pictures

Firefighters work on a fire near the landmark Griffith Observatory in the hills overlooking the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Four Thai Navy Seals are seen after leaving the cave safely during the rescue mission, Chiang Rai Province, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, U.S., shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in detention. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Students celebrate in front of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where the 12 soccer players and their coach rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex are being treated, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Emergency Services attend the scene of a plane crash outside South Africa's capital Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Yeshiel Panchia

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates after France beat Belgium in the World Cup as King Philippe of Belgium (L) looks on alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A local resident walks in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
France fans react after defeating Belgium in their World Cup semi-final match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
With the U.S. Supreme Court building in the background, Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives prior to meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A political party worker comforts another after a suicide attack during an election campaign meeting in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Syrian army soldiers walk along a street in Umm al-Mayazen, in the countryside of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Military aircraft perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
The peloton in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts during her quarter final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina at the World Cup. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
U.S. Marine Jacob Kostelecky (L) keeps watch with a Mexican Marine during operations in urban terrain as they train side-by-side during a Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo, gestures as she arrives at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A child cools down in a fountain beside River Manzanares in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
The last helicopter from Tham Luang cave lands at a military airport in Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Military aircraft perform a fly past over the Mall and Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Slovenia's Prime Minister Miro Cerar, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov prepare to take part in the family photo during the Western Balkans Summit 2018 at Lancaster House in London. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One ahead of the NATO Summit, at Brussels Military Airport in Melsbroek, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Soldiers walk after 12 soccer players and their coach were rescued near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Belgium fan reacts after their World Cup loss to France. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
