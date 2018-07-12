Edition:
A horse stranded on a rooftop after torrential rain, is pictured in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. @Peace Winds Japan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
England fans react as they watch their World Cup match against Croatia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing mask and resting in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and Government Spokesman Bureau/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Waves brought by Typhoon Maria lash the shore in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Ke Zongqing/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Revellers sprint in front of bulls during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal against England. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A boy smiles as he uses an improvised raft to maneuver through the floodwater after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Internally displaced girls from Deraa province look out from a hole near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Isabela, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, hugs her 17-year-old daughter Dayana outside of Casa Esperanza, a federal contracted shelter in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., shortly after being reunited with her following their separation at the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Rescue workers and Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A Syrian woman holds a baby as she walks into a checking room just after they crossed the armistice line to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to get medical treatment in Israel. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A message printed on a bin as England fans watch their World Cup match against Croatia. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer walks off court after losing his quarter final match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, his partner, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the arrival for a dinner at the Parc du Cinquntenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels. Benoit Doppagne/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Walter Armando Jimenez Melendez, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, arrives with his four year-old son Jeremy at La Posada Providencia shelter in San Benito, Texas, U.S., shortly after he said they were reunited following separation since late May while in detention. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Leaders pose for a family picture ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Internally displaced girls from Deraa province look out from a hole near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Members of the Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly over London, heading for Buckingham Palace, to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain. REUTERS/SAC Rose Buchanan RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Emergency Services attend the scene of a plane crash outside South Africa's capital Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Yeshiel Panchia

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A family member of missing people watches search and rescue operations at a landslide site caused by a heavy rain in Kumano Town, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Shridhar Chillal of India stands with his grand daughter Shraddha Chillal at an announcement that the five fingernails he grew for 66 years will be displayed in Ripley's Believe it or Not in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Firefighters rescue a stranded woman on a flooded street, following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Wang Hongqiang/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
