Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers:...more

Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers: installations from the collection' at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Close