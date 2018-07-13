Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 13, 2018 | 9:10am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 31
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 31
A man rides his bicycle as a wave crashes during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A man rides his bicycle as a wave crashes during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A man rides his bicycle as a wave crashes during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
3 / 31
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa meet at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa meet at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa meet at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 31
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump high-fives with a British military veteran known as a "Chelsea Pensioner" during a game of bowls at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London. Luca Bruno/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump high-fives with a British military veteran known as a "Chelsea Pensioner" during a game of bowls at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London. Luca Bruno/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump high-fives with a British military veteran known as a "Chelsea Pensioner" during a game of bowls at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London. Luca Bruno/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 31
A view of fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A view of fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 31
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
7 / 31
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 31
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Germany's Julia Goerges at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Germany's Julia Goerges at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Germany's Julia Goerges at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
9 / 31
A boy tries to get the attention of a Kiliki, which drinks a beer, during San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A boy tries to get the attention of a Kiliki, which drinks a beer, during San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A boy tries to get the attention of a Kiliki, which drinks a beer, during San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
10 / 31
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a march called "Together we are a volcano" against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a march called "Together we are a volcano" against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a march called "Together we are a volcano" against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
11 / 31
A wild cow steps on a reveller's foot as it charges at him at a bullring after the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A wild cow steps on a reveller's foot as it charges at him at a bullring after the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A wild cow steps on a reveller's foot as it charges at him at a bullring after the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 31
Local residents stand in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Local residents stand in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Local residents stand in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 31
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 31
Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers: installations from the collection' at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers:...more

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers: installations from the collection' at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 31
Young members of Loyalist Orders throw a baton in the air as they participate in Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Young members of Loyalist Orders throw a baton in the air as they participate in Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Young members of Loyalist Orders throw a baton in the air as they participate in Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 31
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexanderia, Virginia. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexanderia, Virginia. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexanderia, Virginia. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 31
Muhammet and his nephew Efe Gobut sleep inside their tent near Konya, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Muhammet and his nephew Efe Gobut sleep inside their tent near Konya, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Muhammet and his nephew Efe Gobut sleep inside their tent near Konya, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
18 / 31
A woman holding a child stands in the door of a house in the flooded neighborhood after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman holding a child stands in the door of a house in the flooded neighborhood after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A woman holding a child stands in the door of a house in the flooded neighborhood after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 31
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 31
A local resident piles up household waste caused by a flooding at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident piles up household waste caused by a flooding at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A local resident piles up household waste caused by a flooding at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 31
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) yells at her colleagues during the questioning of FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok in the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) yells at her colleagues during the questioning of FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok in the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) yells at her colleagues during the questioning of FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok in the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
22 / 31
An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session for Nigeria's national amputee football team in a field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session for Nigeria's national amputee football team in a field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session for Nigeria's national amputee football team in a field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
23 / 31
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the porn film star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became U.S. president, is shown in this booking photo released by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the porn film star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became U.S. president, is shown in this booking photo released by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbus, Ohio....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the porn film star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became U.S. president, is shown in this booking photo released by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbus, Ohio. Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 31
PGA golfer Michael Kim reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 9th hole by tossing his putter in the air during the first round fo the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

PGA golfer Michael Kim reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 9th hole by tossing his putter in the air during the first round fo the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
PGA golfer Michael Kim reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 9th hole by tossing his putter in the air during the first round fo the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 31
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (R) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (R) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (R) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
26 / 31
Sunshine filters through a window at Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup, Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sunshine filters through a window at Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup, Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Sunshine filters through a window at Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup, Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
27 / 31
An Internally displaced man receives care inside a barber shop in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian 3 site (PoC), outside Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An Internally displaced man receives care inside a barber shop in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian 3 site (PoC), outside Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
An Internally displaced man receives care inside a barber shop in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian 3 site (PoC), outside Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
28 / 31
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to the media during a news conference after a private meeting with state governors in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to the media during a news conference after a private meeting with state governors in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to the media during a news conference after a private meeting with state governors in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
29 / 31
Spanish bullfighter Pepin Liria fends off a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Pepin Liria fends off a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Spanish bullfighter Pepin Liria fends off a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
30 / 31
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 12 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 11 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 10 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain, on the heels of a NATO summit where he provoked a crisis session to force allies to raise their defense spending and questioned Theresa May's Brexit plans.

Japan flood aftermath

Japan flood aftermath

Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.

'Trump baby' blimp flies in London

'Trump baby' blimp flies in London

A blimp depicting Donald Trump as an orange, snarling nappy-wearing baby flies outside the British parliament in London.

Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's amputee soccer team prepares for World Cup

Nigeria's team of 'Special Eagles' trains for its debut at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in October.

Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

The annual blossom arrives in Castelluccio di Norcia, near Perugia, Italy.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast