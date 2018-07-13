Editors Choice Pictures
The peloton passes hay bales on fire during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man rides his bicycle as a wave crashes during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa meet at Chequers in Buckinghamshire, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump high-fives with a British military veteran known as a "Chelsea Pensioner" during a game of bowls at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London. Luca Bruno/Pool via REUTERS
A view of fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People participate in the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Germany's Julia Goerges at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A boy tries to get the attention of a Kiliki, which drinks a beer, during San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the Giants and Big Heads) in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator holds a homemade mortar during a march called "Together we are a volcano" against Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega's government, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A wild cow steps on a reveller's foot as it charges at him at a bullring after the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Local residents stand in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses for a photograph with U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisiting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and roomshakers:...more
Young members of Loyalist Orders throw a baton in the air as they participate in Twelfth of July celebrations in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in this booking photo in Alexanderia, Virginia. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Muhammet and his nephew Efe Gobut sleep inside their tent near Konya, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya....more
A woman holding a child stands in the door of a house in the flooded neighborhood after incessant rainfall in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
A local resident piles up household waste caused by a flooding at a temporary waste-collection point at Mabi Clean Center in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) yells at her colleagues during the questioning of FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok in the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions...more
An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session for Nigeria's national amputee football team in a field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the porn film star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before he became U.S. president, is shown in this booking photo released by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Columbus, Ohio....more
PGA golfer Michael Kim reacts to missing a birdie putt on the 9th hole by tossing his putter in the air during the first round fo the John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi (R) celebrates with his teammate Dean Elgar after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sunshine filters through a window at Saint Isaac's Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, one of the host cities of the FIFA World Cup, Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Internally displaced man receives care inside a barber shop in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian 3 site (PoC), outside Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to the media during a news conference after a private meeting with state governors in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Spanish bullfighter Pepin Liria fends off a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
