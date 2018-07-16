Editors Choice Pictures
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
France's Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool
A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The 12-member Wild Boars soccer team and their coach rescued from a flooded cave pose with a drawing of Samarn Kunan, a former Thai navy diver who died working to rescue them at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, in Chiang Rai, Thailand....more
U.S. President Donald Trump drives his golf buggy at his golf resort, in Turnberry, Scotland. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the Wimbledon women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A golf bag with U.S. President Donald Trump's name on it, is about to be loaded on to Air Force One, at Prestwick Airport in Scotland. REUTERS/Jeff Mason
Local residents look at the carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles from a breeding farm after they were killed by angry locals following the death of a man who was killed in a crocodile attack in Sorong regency, West Papua, Indonesia. Antara...more
Croatia's Dejan Lovren clashes with a pitch invader during the World Cup final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
The brother of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Germany's Angelique Kerber holds the trophy after winning the Wimbledon women's singles final against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France during the World Cup final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool
People move their belongings with makeshift rafts at a flooded bamboo and wood market in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli teens look out of a window at the southern city of Sderot, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fireworks explode in the sky around the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Demonstrators move a rock to block a street during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man inspects his house during high tide at the sea front in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of France Emmanuel Macron during the World Cup trophy presentation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts during their World Cup final match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
