Pictures | Tue Jul 17, 2018 | 7:40am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
Croatia fans with flares during the parade for their World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Croatia fans with flares during the parade for their World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Croatia fans with flares during the parade for their World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pilgrims take a bath during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Pilgrims take a bath during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Pilgrims take a bath during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
A police officer fires his gun as he chases a suspect in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS

A police officer fires his gun as he chases a suspect in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A police officer fires his gun as he chases a suspect in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS
iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and can tell stories, take photos and deliver educational or promotional content. REUTERS/Aly Song

iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and can tell stories, take photos and deliver educational or promotional content. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and can tell stories, take photos and deliver educational or promotional content. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident seats on his motorbike ahead of the visit by the former U.S. President Barack Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident seats on his motorbike ahead of the visit by the former U.S. President Barack Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A resident seats on his motorbike ahead of the visit by the former U.S. President Barack Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People surf the internet on their mobile devices at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

People surf the internet on their mobile devices at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People surf the internet on their mobile devices at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Southgate Underground Station roundel, temporarily renamed as 'Gareth Southgate' in honor of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate, is seen in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Southgate Underground Station roundel, temporarily renamed as 'Gareth Southgate' in honor of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate, is seen in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Southgate Underground Station roundel, temporarily renamed as 'Gareth Southgate' in honor of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate, is seen in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception to honor the France soccer team after their victory in the 2018 World Cup, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception to honor the France soccer team after their victory in the 2018 World Cup, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception to honor the France soccer team after their victory in the 2018 World Cup, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A stone structure at an archeological site containing a fireplace, seen in the middle, where charred remains of 14,500-year-old bread was found in the Black Desert, in northeastern Jordan. Alexis Pantos/via REUTERS

A stone structure at an archeological site containing a fireplace, seen in the middle, where charred remains of 14,500-year-old bread was found in the Black Desert, in northeastern Jordan. Alexis Pantos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A stone structure at an archeological site containing a fireplace, seen in the middle, where charred remains of 14,500-year-old bread was found in the Black Desert, in northeastern Jordan. Alexis Pantos/via REUTERS
An Ethnic Kayan also know as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An Ethnic Kayan also know as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
An Ethnic Kayan also know as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations for the World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations for the World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations for the World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An internally displaced girl carries a chair inside a compound at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in the UN base in Bentiu, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An internally displaced girl carries a chair inside a compound at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in the UN base in Bentiu, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
An internally displaced girl carries a chair inside a compound at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in the UN base in Bentiu, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian boy walks at his school that began studies earlier this year in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian boy walks at his school that began studies earlier this year in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A Palestinian boy walks at his school that began studies earlier this year in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The damaged house of 51-year-old Kairyu Takahashi, an Okayama prefectural assemblyman, is seen in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The damaged house of 51-year-old Kairyu Takahashi, an Okayama prefectural assemblyman, is seen in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
The damaged house of 51-year-old Kairyu Takahashi, an Okayama prefectural assemblyman, is seen in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
France fans during the parade for the French World Cup team in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

France fans during the parade for the French World Cup team in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France fans during the parade for the French World Cup team in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Marc Reig Creus, captain of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat, tracks the position of a rubber boat on a screen in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Marc Reig Creus, captain of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat, tracks the position of a rubber boat on a screen in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Marc Reig Creus, captain of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat, tracks the position of a rubber boat on a screen in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
