Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives and friends take part in the funeral service of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died during clashes with pro-government supporters in Monimbo, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris. Eric Feferberg/Pool via...more
Croatia fans with flares during the parade for their World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pilgrims take a bath during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
A police officer fires his gun as he chases a suspect in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police/via REUTERS
iPal social robots, designed by AvatarMind, are seen at an assembly plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. Designed to offer education, care and companionship to children and the elderly, the 3.5-feet tall humanoid robots come in two genders and...more
A resident seats on his motorbike ahead of the visit by the former U.S. President Barack Obama to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county, western Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People surf the internet on their mobile devices at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Southgate Underground Station roundel, temporarily renamed as 'Gareth Southgate' in honor of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate, is seen in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception to honor the France soccer team after their victory in the 2018 World Cup, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A stone structure at an archeological site containing a fireplace, seen in the middle, where charred remains of 14,500-year-old bread was found in the Black Desert, in northeastern Jordan. Alexis Pantos/via REUTERS
An Ethnic Kayan also know as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Croatia's Dejan Lovren during celebrations for the World Cup team in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An internally displaced girl carries a chair inside a compound at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in the UN base in Bentiu, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Palestinian boy walks at his school that began studies earlier this year in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar that Israel plans to demolish, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The damaged house of 51-year-old Kairyu Takahashi, an Okayama prefectural assemblyman, is seen in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
France fans during the parade for the French World Cup team in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Marc Reig Creus, captain of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat, tracks the position of a rubber boat on a screen in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
