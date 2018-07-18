Editors Choice Pictures
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga river as they observe Bipottarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
President Trump speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture, marking the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader's birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children use a makeshift raft as they play along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
A woman displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a curtain at a shelter where she and her family live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/via REUTERS
A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari jalal
A French fireman uses a shovel behind flames in a burning field of barley during harvest season in Niergnies, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, waits on a rescue boat to disembark after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Quick-Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Martin L. Gore and Dave Gahan singer of Depeche Mode perform at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia in action on the gravel section of the Plateau des Glieres during stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
