Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 18, 2018 | 7:26am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 24
Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga river as they observe Bipottarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga river as they observe Bipottarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Hindu devotees release oil lamps to the Buriganga river as they observe Bipottarini Puja in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
2 / 24
President Trump speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
President Trump speaks about his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he begins a meeting with members of the U.S. Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 24
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 24
Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture, marking the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader's birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture, marking the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader's birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture, marking the centenary of the anti-apartheid leader's birth, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
5 / 24
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 24
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
7 / 24
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A man splashes in a puddle in Times Square during a heavy midday downpour in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 24
Children use a makeshift raft as they play along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children use a makeshift raft as they play along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Children use a makeshift raft as they play along a partially flooded street caused by monsoon rains and Tropical Storm Son-Tinh in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 24
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
10 / 24
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
11 / 24
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Fire from fighting is seen from Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
Close
12 / 24
A woman displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a curtain at a shelter where she and her family live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a curtain at a shelter where she and her family live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A woman displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a curtain at a shelter where she and her family live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 24
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/via REUTERS

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari jalal

A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A mural is painted by hands and messages from wounded people, who had been recovered and discharged from the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari jalal
Close
15 / 24
A French fireman uses a shovel behind flames in a burning field of barley during harvest season in Niergnies, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French fireman uses a shovel behind flames in a burning field of barley during harvest season in Niergnies, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A French fireman uses a shovel behind flames in a burning field of barley during harvest season in Niergnies, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 24
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
17 / 24
A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, waits on a rescue boat to disembark after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, waits on a rescue boat to disembark after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, waits on a rescue boat to disembark after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
Quick-Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Quick-Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Quick-Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 24
Martin L. Gore and Dave Gahan singer of Depeche Mode perform at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Martin L. Gore and Dave Gahan singer of Depeche Mode perform at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Martin L. Gore and Dave Gahan singer of Depeche Mode perform at the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
20 / 24
An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia in action on the gravel section of the Plateau des Glieres during stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia in action on the gravel section of the Plateau des Glieres during stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia in action on the gravel section of the Plateau des Glieres during stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 24
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over President Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
23 / 24
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 17 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 16 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 13 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Apartment block collapses in India

Apartment block collapses in India

A six-storey apartment block collapses into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi.

MLB All Star game

MLB All Star game

Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical storm floods Manila streets

Tropical Storm Henry causes flooding in the Manila.

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of Venezuela due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Growing Up Kurt Cobain

Growing Up Kurt Cobain

From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain's personal items, some of them never seen before by the public.

Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in

The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels.

Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Planemakers touch down at Farnborough Airshow in England amid worries over trade tensions, Brexit, higher oil prices and rising interest rates.

Mosul's broken healthcare system

Mosul's broken healthcare system

A year after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from Islamic State the city's healthcare system remains broken, its hospitals lie in ruins and even basic services are lacking, according to aid groups.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast