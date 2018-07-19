Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 19, 2018 | 10:15am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 26
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 26
Adisalem Abu reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Adisalem Abu reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Adisalem Abu reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
3 / 26
A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 26
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 26
Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 26
Ring-tailed lemurs eat a slice of watermelon on ice during hot weather at a zoo in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Ring-tailed lemurs eat a slice of watermelon on ice during hot weather at a zoo in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Ring-tailed lemurs eat a slice of watermelon on ice during hot weather at a zoo in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 26
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
9 / 26
People hold up portraits of victims of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) community center as they gather to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

People hold up portraits of victims of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) community center as they gather to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
People hold up portraits of victims of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) community center as they gather to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
10 / 26
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
11 / 26
Children play on a trampoline, near the electoral flag of a political party, with under-construction buildings in the background, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Children play on a trampoline, near the electoral flag of a political party, with under-construction buildings in the background, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Children play on a trampoline, near the electoral flag of a political party, with under-construction buildings in the background, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 26
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
13 / 26
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 26
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes part in the practice round of the 147th Open in Carnoustie, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes part in the practice round of the 147th Open in Carnoustie, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes part in the practice round of the 147th Open in Carnoustie, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 26
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during evacuations from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during evacuations from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during evacuations from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 26
Celtic's Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer in action with Alashkert's Artak Grigoryan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Celtic's Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer in action with Alashkert's Artak Grigoryan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Celtic's Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer in action with Alashkert's Artak Grigoryan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
17 / 26
Mannequins are displayed outside a clothing shop in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Mannequins are displayed outside a clothing shop in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Mannequins are displayed outside a clothing shop in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 26
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gives an interview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gives an interview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gives an interview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 26
Flame rises from a furnace where metal alloy that will be cast in bell moulds is prepared, at the Galanopoulos bell foundry in Paramythia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Flame rises from a furnace where metal alloy that will be cast in bell moulds is prepared, at the Galanopoulos bell foundry in Paramythia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Flame rises from a furnace where metal alloy that will be cast in bell moulds is prepared, at the Galanopoulos bell foundry in Paramythia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 26
A worker collects garbage left on the bank of Yangtze River after floodwaters receded in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker collects garbage left on the bank of Yangtze River after floodwaters receded in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A worker collects garbage left on the bank of Yangtze River after floodwaters receded in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 26
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 26
Activist Jeff Jetton, bare chested and wearing a mask to portray Russia's President Vladimir Putin, sits on the Wall Street bull sculpture covered with sex toys in New York City. Joe Fionda/@fiondavision via REUTERS

Activist Jeff Jetton, bare chested and wearing a mask to portray Russia's President Vladimir Putin, sits on the Wall Street bull sculpture covered with sex toys in New York City. Joe Fionda/@fiondavision via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Activist Jeff Jetton, bare chested and wearing a mask to portray Russia's President Vladimir Putin, sits on the Wall Street bull sculpture covered with sex toys in New York City. Joe Fionda/@fiondavision via REUTERS
Close
23 / 26
The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a flooded cave arrive for a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a flooded cave arrive for a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a flooded cave arrive for a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
24 / 26
Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Close
25 / 26
A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is estimated at less than 10,000 mature individuals and continues to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and inbreeding depression, although red pandas are protected by national laws in their range countries. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is estimated at less than 10,000 mature individuals and continues to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and inbreeding depression, although red pandas are protected by national laws in their range countries. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 18 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 17 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 16 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Thai cave boys return home

Thai cave boys return home

The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.

Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume

Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume

The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive

Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced by a Saudi-led coalition offensive on the Red Sea port city, sheltering in the capital Sanaa in crumbling structures with no running water or furniture and no source of income.

Apartment block collapses in India

Apartment block collapses in India

A six-storey apartment block collapses into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi.

Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold

Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold

Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours.

Thai cave boys leave hospital

Thai cave boys leave hospital

The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave hold a news conference.

MLB All Star game

MLB All Star game

Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast