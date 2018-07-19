A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is...more

A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is estimated at less than 10,000 mature individuals and continues to decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, poaching, and inbreeding depression, although red pandas are protected by national laws in their range countries. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

