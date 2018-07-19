Editors Choice Pictures
A girl displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah looks from behind a door of her family shelter in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rescue workers look for survivors amidst the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building at Shah Beri village in Greater Noida, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Adisalem Abu reacts as he embraces his twin daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after the Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke following an explosion in Syria is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the Israeli Syrian border. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ring-tailed lemurs eat a slice of watermelon on ice during hot weather at a zoo in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-government supporters sit in a barricade after clashes with demonstrators in the indigenous community of Monimbo in Masaya, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People hold up portraits of victims of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) community center as they gather to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the attack in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Children play on a trampoline, near the electoral flag of a political party, with under-construction buildings in the background, in a low-income neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes part in the practice round of the 147th Open in Carnoustie, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during evacuations from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Celtic's Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer in action with Alashkert's Artak Grigoryan. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Mannequins are displayed outside a clothing shop in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gives an interview at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Flame rises from a furnace where metal alloy that will be cast in bell moulds is prepared, at the Galanopoulos bell foundry in Paramythia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A worker collects garbage left on the bank of Yangtze River after floodwaters receded in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman enjoys the warm weather while paddling on the Pallasjarvi lake in Kittila, Lapland, Finland. Otto Ponto/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS
Activist Jeff Jetton, bare chested and wearing a mask to portray Russia's President Vladimir Putin, sits on the Wall Street bull sculpture covered with sex toys in New York City. Joe Fionda/@fiondavision via REUTERS
The 12 boys and their soccer coach who were rescued from a flooded cave arrive for a news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A one-year-old red panda sits in the trees having only recently arrived to a brand new enclosure at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales. The red panda has been classified as endangered by the IUCN, because its wild population is...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thai cave boys return home
The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.
Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume
The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Displaced Yemenis struggle to survive
Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced by a Saudi-led coalition offensive on the Red Sea port city, sheltering in the capital Sanaa in crumbling structures with no running water or furniture and no source of income.
Apartment block collapses in India
A six-storey apartment block collapses into an adjacent building in a suburb of New Delhi.
Nicaraguan police storm anti-government stronghold
Hundreds of police and supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega stormed a major stronghold of anti-government protesters in a clash that lasted more than four hours.
Thai cave boys leave hospital
The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave hold a news conference.
MLB All Star game
Highlights from the MLB All Star game in Washington.