Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer
A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Palestinian Jihad Shawamrah stands on the ruins of his house that he demolished to not face the prospect of Israeli settlers moving in after he lost a land ownership case in Israeli courts, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina....more
A young man jumps into the Ljubljanica River to cool off in hot and humid weather in Ljubljana, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets slimed as she accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A long exposure shows traffic flowing on the Gotthardstrasse mountain pass road through the Schoellenenschlucht canyon near the village of Goeschenen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A flamingo cleans his feathers as he stands in an enclosure of wildlife park Pairi Daiza in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
General view of the residential area where a coffin containing three mummies was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
School students pray for rain at a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on table and walls during its media preview at TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. The restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance...more
Attendee Jim Hampshire from Illinois wears a mask during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A soldier pauses while cleaning plastic and other debris on the shores of Montesinos beach, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A military police officer stands guard next to graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The peloton in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Police officers from around the state and country fill the street outside St. Mary's Church for the wake for slain Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna in Hanover, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A helicopter follows the race on the Col de la Madeleine during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gesture under a large Nicaraguan flag during an event to mark the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory over President Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Raven Saunders of the U.S. in action during women's shot put at the Diamond League. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
