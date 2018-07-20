Edition:
Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A steam pipe explosion is seen in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Palestinian Jihad Shawamrah stands on the ruins of his house that he demolished to not face the prospect of Israeli settlers moving in after he lost a land ownership case in Israeli courts, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A young man jumps into the Ljubljanica River to cool off in hot and humid weather in Ljubljana, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets slimed as she accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A long exposure shows traffic flowing on the Gotthardstrasse mountain pass road through the Schoellenenschlucht canyon near the village of Goeschenen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A flamingo cleans his feathers as he stands in an enclosure of wildlife park Pairi Daiza in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
General view of the residential area where a coffin containing three mummies was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
School students pray for rain at a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on table and walls during its media preview at TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. The restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners enjoyment of their food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Attendee Jim Hampshire from Illinois wears a mask during opening day of pop culture convention Comic Con in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A soldier pauses while cleaning plastic and other debris on the shores of Montesinos beach, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A military police officer stands guard next to graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Members of a soccer team rescued from a cave attend a religious ceremony, in a temple at Mae Sai, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
The peloton in action during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Police officers from around the state and country fill the street outside St. Mary's Church for the wake for slain Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna in Hanover, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A helicopter follows the race on the Col de la Madeleine during stage 12 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega gesture under a large Nicaraguan flag during an event to mark the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista victory over President Somoza in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Raven Saunders of the U.S. in action during women's shot put at the Diamond League. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
