Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2018 | 7:25am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A plane leaves a vapor trail as it flies past the moon above the town of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A devotee offers prayers by lighting a lamp at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Israeli national flags can be seen through a banner with the photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a LGBT community members protest against the discriminatory surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Farmer Scott Cooper is reflected in a dam as he rides his horse on his drought-affected property named 'Nundah', located on the outskirts of the central New South Wales town of Gunnedah in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, holds mobile phones and pendants as he rests after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with Head of Mercedes-Benz Dieter Zetsche after winning the German Grand Prix. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts during the third round of the British Open. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A Trader Joe's employee waits in a parking lot near a Trader Joe's store where a hostage situation unfolded in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
The women's 100m hurdles final at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A long exposure picture shows stars and meteor trails above the mountains of Tien Shan, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Alphorn blowers perform an ensemble piece on the last day of the Alphorn International Festival on the alp of Tracouet in Nendaz, southern Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia, wearing the green jersey, in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Athletes on the floor at the finish of the women's 1 mile at the Diamond League. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Senegalese guards stand outside the Presidential Palace prior to the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One to depart for travel to New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
