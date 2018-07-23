Editors Choice Pictures
A plane leaves a vapor trail as it flies past the moon above the town of Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A migrant, intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, gestures next to a Spanish flag on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man cleans his submerged house after heavy rainfall caused by tropical storm Son Tinh in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Police are seen near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A devotee offers prayers by lighting a lamp at Pashupatinath temple to mark the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The festival lasts for a month, during which devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for happiness for their families....more
Israeli national flags can be seen through a banner with the photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a LGBT community members protest against the discriminatory surrogate bill in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Farmer Scott Cooper is reflected in a dam as he rides his horse on his drought-affected property named 'Nundah', located on the outskirts of the central New South Wales town of Gunnedah in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A migrant, intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, holds mobile phones and pendants as he rests after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with Head of Mercedes-Benz Dieter Zetsche after winning the German Grand Prix. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts during the third round of the British Open. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Trader Joe's employee waits in a parking lot near a Trader Joe's store where a hostage situation unfolded in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The women's 100m hurdles final at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A long exposure picture shows stars and meteor trails above the mountains of Tien Shan, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Alphorn blowers perform an ensemble piece on the last day of the Alphorn International Festival on the alp of Tracouet in Nendaz, southern Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia, wearing the green jersey, in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Athletes on the floor at the finish of the women's 1 mile at the Diamond League. REUTERS/David Klein
Relatives of Palestinian militant Mohammed Abu Dakah, 31, who was killed in an Israeli strike, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Senegalese guards stand outside the Presidential Palace prior to the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One to depart for travel to New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
