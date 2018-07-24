Edition:
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump is reflected in a window as he steps off a bus prior to delivering remarks at a showcase of American-made products event at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People look for their names on the electoral list at a pooling station of Lafiabougou in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A person dressed as Santa Claus uses a restroom during the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A police officer looks for evidence under a car while investigating a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A migrant woman intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Wolf Pack (Meute de Loups) by Swiss artists Lara and Olivier Estoppey is pictured on Lac Lioson during the Ailyos Art Nature exhibition at Les Mosses, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Former New York Daily News editorial staff members Carla Roman (L) and Reggie Lewis depart the newspaper's Manhattan office after reports that the paper was reducing its editorial staff by some 50 percent in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Forensic workers prepare to bury unclaimed bodies in a mass grave at San rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Detainees look out from a detention cell at a police station in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Sheep can be seen between rows of vines at a winery located on the outskirts of the drought-effected New South Wales town of Mudgee in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
A Taiwanese Marine from Underwater Demolition Company, Amphibious Reconnaissance Patrol Unit (ARP), takes part in a night-time landing training, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Onlookers watch as bulldozers demolish houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum arrives at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Migrants, intercepted aboard seventeen dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, are seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man sleeps outdoors in the port city of Massawa, Eritrea. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Sinforosa Sancho, 84, takes a walk in the empty village of La Estrella, Spain, May 24, 2018. For more than 30 years, Sinforosa and her husband Juan Martin Colomer have lived alone in the village in Spain's eastern highlands that once had more than 200 inhabitants. "Everyone has gone, we are the fools who have stayed," said Sinforosa. REUTERS/Susana Vera SEARCH "SPAIN DEPOPULATION" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a nursery. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Bulgarian Jane Petkov, 64, wants to set a new Guinness World Record by attempting to swim more than three kilometers at Macedonia's Lake Ohrid in a bag with his arms and legs tied up, in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
