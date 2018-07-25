Editors Choice Pictures
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother...more
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/via REUTERS
Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. ABC Laos News/Handout via REUTERS
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks out from behind a curtain before President Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars' 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A warplane carries out a bombing run above Syria near the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police officers chase away sheep after a protest during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture The London Mastaba on the Serpentine in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A veteran looks on as President Donald Trump addresses the Veterans of Foreign Wars' 119th VFW national convention in Kansas City, Missouri. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan refugees are seen after disembarking a Brazilian Air Force plane, at Brasilia International Airport in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks to members of media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Women help a child to cross over to the other house on a wooden plank after flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's Keep America Great! 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, clad in burqas, stand in line to cast their ballot at a polling station during general election in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Forensic workers prepare to bury unclaimed bodies in a mass grave at San rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A hiker looks at a mountain range at the Hohe Tauern National Park near the village of Virgen, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Detainees look out from a detention cell at a police station in Tondo, Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People enjoy bathing at the beach at Travemuende at the Baltic Sea, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A migrant woman and child intercepted aboard a toy dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
