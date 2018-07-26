Editors Choice Pictures
A youth walks on the wreckage of a wooden boat, as smog covers North Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Parents carry their children as they leave their home during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother...more
Israeli orthodox jews take cover during siren sounds while they visit the side of the Israeli-Syrian border at the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman is detained by security personnel outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court for a divorce hearing in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Palmeiras Edu Dracena (L) and Felipe Melo (3L) in action with Fluminense's Junior Dutra (2L) and Digao (2R) during the Brasileiro Championship. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's Keep America Great! 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a suicide blast in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Water lilies are seen in Venezuela's national herbarium at the botanical garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A seagull stands on a street lamp of the Promenade des Anglais as the moon rises in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People look on as a crane lifts a stone that fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The sun rises as fishermen set out for the day in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
