Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2018 | 10:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A youth walks on the wreckage of a wooden boat, as smog covers North Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A youth walks on the wreckage of a wooden boat, as smog covers North Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A youth walks on the wreckage of a wooden boat, as smog covers North Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 25
Parents carry their children as they leave their home during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Parents carry their children as they leave their home during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Parents carry their children as they leave their home during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 25
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Greg Donovan, 58, stands on President Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 25
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
An electricity pole stands among burnt trees following a wildfire in Neos Voutzas, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 25
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother was detained at the Port Isabel detention facility. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Maria Marroquin Perdomo and her 11-year-old son Abisai drive away from the Casa Padre facility in the backseat of her attorney's truck minutes after mother and son were reunified in Brownsville, Texas. Abisai was held at Casa Padre while his mother was detained at the Port Isabel detention facility. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 25
Israeli orthodox jews take cover during siren sounds while they visit the side of the Israeli-Syrian border at the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli orthodox jews take cover during siren sounds while they visit the side of the Israeli-Syrian border at the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Israeli orthodox jews take cover during siren sounds while they visit the side of the Israeli-Syrian border at the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 25
A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China. The factory has over 200 full-time workers, all dolls are handmade and each requires the cooperation of at least five workers. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 25
A woman is detained by security personnel outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman is detained by security personnel outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A woman is detained by security personnel outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 25
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court for a divorce hearing in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court for a divorce hearing in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, and his wife Vanessa arrive at State Supreme Court for a divorce hearing in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 25
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during general election in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
10 / 25
Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 25
Palmeiras Edu Dracena (L) and Felipe Melo (3L) in action with Fluminense's Junior Dutra (2L) and Digao (2R) during the Brasileiro Championship. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Palmeiras Edu Dracena (L) and Felipe Melo (3L) in action with Fluminense's Junior Dutra (2L) and Digao (2R) during the Brasileiro Championship. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Palmeiras Edu Dracena (L) and Felipe Melo (3L) in action with Fluminense's Junior Dutra (2L) and Digao (2R) during the Brasileiro Championship. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
12 / 25
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's Keep America Great! 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's Keep America Great! 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Workers make flags for U.S. President Donald Trump's Keep America Great! 2020 re-election campaign at Jiahao flag factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 25
A man mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a suicide blast in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

A man mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a suicide blast in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A man mourns the death of a relative, who was killed in a suicide blast in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
14 / 25
An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. Antonis Nicolopoulos/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
Water lilies are seen in Venezuela's national herbarium at the botanical garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Water lilies are seen in Venezuela's national herbarium at the botanical garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Water lilies are seen in Venezuela's national herbarium at the botanical garden in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 25
A seagull stands on a street lamp of the Promenade des Anglais as the moon rises in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A seagull stands on a street lamp of the Promenade des Anglais as the moon rises in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A seagull stands on a street lamp of the Promenade des Anglais as the moon rises in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 25
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A State Disaster Response Force member searches for a man who drowned during flash floods in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 25
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, celebrate near his residence in Bani Gala during the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
19 / 25
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS

Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro A/ via REUTERS
Close
20 / 25
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Vendors sell fish at a retail fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 25
People look on as a crane lifts a stone that fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People look on as a crane lifts a stone that fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
People look on as a crane lifts a stone that fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 25
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A man flies a kite in Greenwich Park, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 25
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
24 / 25
The sun rises as fishermen set out for the day in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The sun rises as fishermen set out for the day in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
The sun rises as fishermen set out for the day in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 25 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 24 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 23 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Thousands stranded after Laos dam collapse

Troops searched for survivors in the remote southern tip of Laos, three days after the collapse of a hydropower dam sent a torrent of water charging across paddy fields and through villages, as rescuers rushed aid to thousands of homeless.

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Aftermath of Greece's 'Armageddon' fire

Sorrow was giving way to anger in Greece on Thursday as rescuers searched scorched land and the coastline for survivors three days after a wildfire destroyed a village outside Athens killing at least 82 people.

Trump's Hollywood star vandalized

Trump's Hollywood star vandalized

A man with a pickax vandalized President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and later surrendered to police.

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Trump flags: Made in China

Trump flags: Made in China

The banners for President Donald Trump's second-term campaign, emblazoned with the words "Keep America Great!", are made in China and soon could be hit by punitive tariffs of Trump's own making as he ratchets up a rancorous trade dispute with Beijing.

Dying botanical garden highlights Venezuela's decay

Dying botanical garden highlights Venezuela's decay

The botanical gardens of Caracas, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been wilting away due to shortages of water and electricity and crumbling infrastructure.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Wildfires rage near Athens

Wildfires rage near Athens

The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast