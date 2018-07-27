Edition:
A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Guatemalan migrant Maria del Carmen Tambriz reacts after being returned from the U.S. without her daughter after they were separated by U.S. border officials in Guatemala city, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Performers from Gandini Juggling rehearse their act Cascade ahead of a festival of contemporary circus at Somerset House in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, who was mistaken for a fan, is pulled off his bike by a police officer as he makes his way to the Team Sky bus from the summit finish on Col du Portet, Haute Pyrenees, France. Albert Secall/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York City. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Damaged cars are seen following flash floods at Marousi suburb, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of Parade and the Velvet Gentleman, a contemporary retelling by Soundscapes Malta of the original iconic ballet Parade created by Erik Satie, Jean Cocteau and Pablo Picasso, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
An undocumented immigrant father from Honduras and his infant daughter are released from detention with other families at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after a surgery at the Agroflor animals refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
President Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Andrew Seliskar reacts after winning the Men's 200 LC Meter Freestyle final during the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A supporter of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reacts to party songs with others, as they celebrate a day after the general election in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A girl plays in a fountain to cool down at a park during a hot summer day in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Children and family members take part in a sit-in following a march to mark the court-ordered deadline for the Trump Administration to reunify thousands of families separated at the border, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Douglas Almendarez, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his son Eduardo Almendarez, 11, at the Rio Grande entry point under the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy, poses with his wife Evelin Meyer, 38, as they hold a photo of their son, in La Union, in Olancho state Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A police officer gestures near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
A poster of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is seen as a labourer works at a construction side in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Taxi drivers argue with the driver of an unidentified private taxi driver who stopped after an egg was thrown at his car during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
An Atlantic Puffin flies with sand eels in its beek in the late evening light on the island of Skomer, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
