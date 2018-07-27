Editors Choice Pictures
A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Guatemalan migrant Maria del Carmen Tambriz reacts after being returned from the U.S. without her daughter after they were separated by U.S. border officials in Guatemala city, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Performers from Gandini Juggling rehearse their act Cascade ahead of a festival of contemporary circus at Somerset House in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, who was mistaken for a fan, is pulled off his bike by a police officer as he makes his way to the Team Sky bus from the summit finish on Col du Portet, Haute Pyrenees, France. Albert Secall/via REUTERS
Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump attends his divorce hearing from Vanessa Trump at the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York City. Alec Tabak/Pool via REUTERS
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Damaged cars are seen following flash floods at Marousi suburb, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of Parade and the Velvet Gentleman, a contemporary retelling by Soundscapes Malta of the original iconic ballet Parade created by Erik Satie, Jean Cocteau and Pablo Picasso, at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta,...more
An undocumented immigrant father from Honduras and his infant daughter are released from detention with other families at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after a surgery at the Agroflor animals refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
After being reunited with her mother, Christhel Nohelia Barahona Sanchez, 15, speaks with media at Catholic Charities in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Andrew Seliskar reacts after winning the Men's 200 LC Meter Freestyle final during the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A supporter of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reacts to party songs with others, as they celebrate a day after the general election in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A girl plays in a fountain to cool down at a park during a hot summer day in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children and family members take part in a sit-in following a march to mark the court-ordered deadline for the Trump Administration to reunify thousands of families separated at the border, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Douglas Almendarez, 37, a deportee from the U.S. who was separated from his son Eduardo Almendarez, 11, at the Rio Grande entry point under the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy, poses with his wife Evelin Meyer, 38, as they hold a...more
A police officer gestures near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A poster of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is seen as a labourer works at a construction side in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Taxi drivers argue with the driver of an unidentified private taxi driver who stopped after an egg was thrown at his car during a strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify in...more
An Atlantic Puffin flies with sand eels in its beek in the late evening light on the island of Skomer, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
