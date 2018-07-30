Editors Choice Pictures
A girl stands near the burning lamps to keep herself warm as she takes part in the Bol Bom (Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, trek about 9 miles toward Pashupatinath temple seeking good health,...more
Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrate on the podium following the Tour de France. Stephane...more
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse from in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People watch the Navy Day parade, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Dillian Whyte in action against Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A 10-year-old girl from El Salvador holds a toy she brought from her home country as her family is released from detention with other undocumented immigrants at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A ZANU PF supporter holds a poster in front of a Military officer ahead of a rally in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air...more
The world's only giant panda triplets Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai and Ku Ku celebrate their fourth birthday at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A blackened landscape is shown from wildfire damage near Keswick, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Military cadets gather outside the Grand Palace to celebrate the 66th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi is welcomed by relatives and supporters after she was released from an Israeli prison, at Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Helicopters and tanks perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of the International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Zhang Zhitao/Southern...more
Mohammed Salman, who survived a mob lynching attack which killed his friend Mohammed Azam, displays injuries in a hospital in Hyderabad, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Nelson Chamisa's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party attend the final election rally in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Smoke from the Carr Fire shrouds the Clear Creek Bridge near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A full moon rises, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Afghan security guard stands at the gate of a midwife training center after an attack in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man steps on the portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a protest over government's decision to increase the retirement age in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A competitor runs during the Bolivia Sky Race on the 'Death Road' from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
