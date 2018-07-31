Editors Choice Pictures
Policemen use shields during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Birds fly over the Northern Dvina River outside the village of Verkhnyaya Toyma in the north-western Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Volunteers look for shoes to migrant children, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, as they are guarded by Spanish Civil Guards at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain....more
A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer keeps watch ahead of the closing of the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man relaxes standing in the river Rhine near Geinsheim, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was released from an Israeli prison on Sunday, takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A wild elephant chases a touristic safari jeep at Kaudulla national park in Habarana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman holds a candle outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A satellite image shows the Sanumdong missile production site in North Korea. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS
A seagull flies over tourists sitting on a concrete bench in front of the Sydney Opera House in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Spectators take photos as helicopters perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A taxi driver writes a slogan on a vehicle during a nationwide strike to protest against Uber in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest
Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.
Monsoon rains lash India
Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.
International Army Games
The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
Palestinian teen released from Israel jail
Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier.
Race on 'Death Road'
Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.
Sumo kids
Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, compete in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge
In the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar, jumping or diving from the 79-foot-high bridge is a test of courage that dates back more than 400 years.
Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll
Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears of a disputed result.