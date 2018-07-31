Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2018 | 7:20am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Policemen use shields during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Policemen use shields during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Policemen use shields during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 24
Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Smoke rises from an area where explosions and gunshots were heard, in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
2 / 24
Birds fly over the Northern Dvina River outside the village of Verkhnyaya Toyma in the north-western Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Birds fly over the Northern Dvina River outside the village of Verkhnyaya Toyma in the north-western Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Birds fly over the Northern Dvina River outside the village of Verkhnyaya Toyma in the north-western Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 24
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 24
Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Ayah (L), 37, and Aisha, 18, wearers of the niqab and members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue), sit in a shopping center near Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 24
Volunteers look for shoes to migrant children, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, as they are guarded by Spanish Civil Guards at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers look for shoes to migrant children, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, as they are guarded by Spanish Civil Guards at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Volunteers look for shoes to migrant children, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, as they are guarded by Spanish Civil Guards at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 24
A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 24
A police officer keeps watch ahead of the closing of the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer keeps watch ahead of the closing of the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A police officer keeps watch ahead of the closing of the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
8 / 24
President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
President Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Shadows are cast as Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
10 / 24
A man relaxes standing in the river Rhine near Geinsheim, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A man relaxes standing in the river Rhine near Geinsheim, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A man relaxes standing in the river Rhine near Geinsheim, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
11 / 24
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was released from an Israeli prison on Sunday, takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was released from an Israeli prison on Sunday, takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was released from an Israeli prison on Sunday, takes a selfie with her friends at her family's house in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
12 / 24
A wild elephant chases a touristic safari jeep at Kaudulla national park in Habarana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A wild elephant chases a touristic safari jeep at Kaudulla national park in Habarana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A wild elephant chases a touristic safari jeep at Kaudulla national park in Habarana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 24
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 24
A woman holds a candle outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A woman holds a candle outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A woman holds a candle outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
15 / 24
A satellite image shows the Sanumdong missile production site in North Korea. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS

A satellite image shows the Sanumdong missile production site in North Korea. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A satellite image shows the Sanumdong missile production site in North Korea. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
A seagull flies over tourists sitting on a concrete bench in front of the Sydney Opera House in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A seagull flies over tourists sitting on a concrete bench in front of the Sydney Opera House in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A seagull flies over tourists sitting on a concrete bench in front of the Sydney Opera House in central Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 24
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
Taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
19 / 24
Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 24
Spectators take photos as helicopters perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Spectators take photos as helicopters perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Spectators take photos as helicopters perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
A taxi driver writes a slogan on a vehicle during a nationwide strike to protest against Uber in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A taxi driver writes a slogan on a vehicle during a nationwide strike to protest against Uber in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
A taxi driver writes a slogan on a vehicle during a nationwide strike to protest against Uber in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 24
Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
23 / 24
Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 30 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 27 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 27 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

Monsoon rains lash India

Monsoon rains lash India

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

International Army Games

International Army Games

The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier.

Race on 'Death Road'

Race on 'Death Road'

Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, compete in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

In the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar, jumping or diving from the 79-foot-high bridge is a test of courage that dates back more than 400 years.

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears of a disputed result.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast