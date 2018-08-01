Editors Choice Pictures
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Farmer Tom Wollaston's wife Margo talks with her daughter Natasha and her granddaughter Abbey as a rainbow forms above them at sunset on their drought-affected property, located west of the town of Tamworth, in north-western New South Wales in...more
An injured kangaroo called Norman Bates receives treatment at Essendon Fields Animal Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. The distressed kangaroo leapt over a 2.2 metre (7.2 feet) wall at a shelter and escaped into a forest after having been rescued...more
A firetruck rushes past flames that overran a road at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa, sing and dance in the street outside the party's headquarters following general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women dressed in red gowns as worn in "The Handmaid's Tale" hold shoes representing immigrant children separated from their parents protest outside the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity Summit where U.S. Vice President Mike Pence,...more
Afghan security forces carry the body of a victim after an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
People on boats follow a catamaran that carries a coffin of the singer Oliver Dragojevic during his funeral in Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the Make America Great Again rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carries a television set on her head and a baby on her back at Mbare township outside the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Emergency rescue personnel work at the site where an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango. Proteccion Civil Durango/via REUTERS
People practice sports in a park of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Climbers place a huge 80x80 metres (262x262 feet) Swiss national flag on the western face of the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coast guard in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A girl brushes her teeth as she stands outside her submerged shanty at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security guards sit next to the statue of the Virgin Mary during the General Audience led by Pope Francis at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen
A private security guard stands close to the entrance of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is shown in a court room sketch, as he sits in federal court on the opening day of his trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling...more
Hikers walk past cows on Schwaegalp near the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Taxis block a section of the main avenue Paseo de la Castellana during an indefinite strike against what they say is unfair competition from ride-hailing and car-sharing services such as Uber and Cabify, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
North Korean Lieutenant General An Ik San crosses the concrete border to attend a meeting at the Peace House of the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
