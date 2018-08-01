An injured kangaroo called Norman Bates receives treatment at Essendon Fields Animal Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. The distressed kangaroo leapt over a 2.2 metre (7.2 feet) wall at a shelter and escaped into a forest after having been rescued from a home he had crashed into in Melbourne two days earlier. The rescuers had named the kangaroo Norman Bates, after the killer in the Alfred Hitchcock thriller "Psycho", when they pulled him from a home on Sunday where he had smashed through a window and spattered blood all over the walls. Norman was put in a large, state-of-the-art enclosure with other kangaroos but was clearly highly strung and by day two was looking for a way out. Manfred Zabinskas/Five Freedoms Animal Rescue via REUTERS

