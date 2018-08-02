Edition:
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Fireworks are seen behind the monument of El Salvador del Mundo during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honour of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Ayah, 37, wipes tears from her eyes as she wears her niqab in her apartment on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
People light flares as they commemorate the 74th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Boabab powder collects on the eyelashes of an employee at the Baobab Fruit Company Senegal in Thies, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, are seen at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Yairo Munoz tries to avoid a tag by Colorado Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta after striking out during the fifth inning. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A firetruck rushes past flames that overran a road at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
England's Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during their test against India in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Demonstrators hold a banner as a jet of water is released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against Pinera's administration youth labor project in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they are rescued in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, is reflected in a poster in a window at the site where her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters as they await the results of the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee speaks during a ceremony marking the construction of a new housing complex in the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Fliers with images of Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo are seen covered with paint, as a demonstrator walks past during an anti-government march of public health workers in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
