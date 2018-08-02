Editors Choice Pictures
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Fireworks are seen behind the monument of El Salvador del Mundo during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose...more
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honour of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Ayah, 37, wipes tears from her eyes as she wears her niqab in her apartment on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People light flares as they commemorate the 74th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Boabab powder collects on the eyelashes of an employee at the Baobab Fruit Company Senegal in Thies, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, are seen at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Yairo Munoz tries to avoid a tag by Colorado Rockies catcher Chris Iannetta after striking out during the fifth inning. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
A firetruck rushes past flames that overran a road at the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter knocks down hotspots to slow the spread of the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) in Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
England's Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during their test against India in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Demonstrators hold a banner as a jet of water is released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against Pinera's administration youth labor project in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they are rescued in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sightseeing boats sit at the Elbe river in Dresden after water levels dropped to an extreme low this summer, Germany. REUTERS/Fanny Brodersen
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, is reflected in a poster in a window at the site where her daughter was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party of Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters as they await the results of the general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee speaks during a ceremony marking the construction of a new housing complex in the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Fliers with images of Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo are seen covered with paint, as a demonstrator walks past during an anti-government march of public health workers in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
California's Mendocino Fires
The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties, California.
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public
Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.
Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
Supermarket of felt
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest
Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.
The handmaid's protest
Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests.