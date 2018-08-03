Editors Choice Pictures
A plastic volleyball is seen floating in the Strait of Gibraltar, near Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Wind-driven flames roll over a hill towards homes during the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Jackets included in the government's exhibits admitted into evidence, at the trial of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Courtesy Special Counsel's Office/via REUTERS
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
FBI Director Christopher Wray listens as U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats participates in a briefing on election security in the White House press briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy carries cow hooves from a slaughter house in the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo
An electronic screen displays the Apple Inc. logo on the exterior of the Nasdaq Market Site following the close of the day's trading session in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Belgian shrimp fisherman Bernard Debruyne rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Latvia's Anastasia Dubova in action on the uneven bars during qualifications at the European Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A member of the crew of Air Force One holds an umbrella after President Trump boarded the plane as he departs Washington to Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People cool off in the sea as the temperature soars throughout the country, in Ostia, west of Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honour of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Fireworks are seen behind the monument of El Salvador del Mundo during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose...more
Demonstrators hold a banner as a jet of water is released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against Pinera's administration youth labor project in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, are seen at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Fliers with images of Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo are seen covered with paint, as a demonstrator walks past during an anti-government march of public health workers in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People light flares as they commemorate the 74th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
England's Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during their test against India in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they are rescued in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe
Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.
California's Mendocino Fires
The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties, California.
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public
Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.
Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge
In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.