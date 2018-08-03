Edition:
A plastic volleyball is seen floating in the Strait of Gibraltar, near Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Wind-driven flames roll over a hill towards homes during the River Fire (Mendocino Complex) near Lakeport, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
Jackets included in the government's exhibits admitted into evidence, at the trial of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Courtesy Special Counsel's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Walrus Dyna and her unnamed calf, born on June 17 in the Hagenbeck Zoo, dive in their compound as they are presented to the public in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
FBI Director Christopher Wray listens as U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats participates in a briefing on election security in the White House press briefing room at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A boy carries cow hooves from a slaughter house in the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Samuel Mambo

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2018
An electronic screen displays the Apple Inc. logo on the exterior of the Nasdaq Market Site following the close of the day's trading session in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Belgian shrimp fisherman Bernard Debruyne rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Latvia's Anastasia Dubova in action on the uneven bars during qualifications at the European Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A member of the crew of Air Force One holds an umbrella after President Trump boarded the plane as he departs Washington to Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
People cool off in the sea as the temperature soars throughout the country, in Ostia, west of Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honour of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Fireworks are seen behind the monument of El Salvador del Mundo during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Demonstrators hold a banner as a jet of water is released from a riot police vehicle during a protest against Pinera's administration youth labor project in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Members of the military gesture to the photographer as they patrol the streets of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A migrant sits on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, are seen at the Antonio Gavira sports center in Los Barrios, near Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Fliers with images of Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo are seen covered with paint, as a demonstrator walks past during an anti-government march of public health workers in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
People light flares as they commemorate the 74th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, in Warsaw, Poland. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
England's Keaton Jennings tries to distract a pigeon during their test against India in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Migrants rest on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat after they are rescued in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
