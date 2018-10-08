Edition:
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts as Kavanaugh's wife Ashley holds the family bible and his daughters Liza and Margaret look on at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
An excavator removes a damaged car next to the debris of a mosque damaged by an earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shows the way to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Lina Lansberg (red gloves) fights Yana Kunitskaya (blue gloves) during UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
A protester sits on the lap of Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps of the Supreme Court as Judge Brett Kavanaugh was being sworn in as an Associate Justice inside on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
View of a fire in Sintra mountain, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23), safety Amari Burney (30) and teammates celebrate with fans as they beat the LSU Tigers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
A Chihuahua puppy dressed like a Moulin Rouge dancer rests during an activity for World Animal Day at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
View of a burned area of Sintra mountain wildfire in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Youth perform Georgian martial arts during the annual Tbilisoba festival, celebrating the City Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia with the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the China Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment centre at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts aboard Air Force One during a flight from Washington to Kansas after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
Tourists ride a horse-drawn cart during a tour in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Migrants sit in a police bus after 120 rescued migrants were brought to the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is driven away from the U.S. Supreme Court building after the ceremony where Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the court on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
Members of group Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called castell during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
People walk on a broken bridge after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami last week in Palu, Sulawesi island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
People pray during a protest against what they say was an unfair land swap deal with the neighbouring Russian region of Chechnya, in Ingushetia's capital Magas, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
Rescue workers and a soldier remove a victim of last week's earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
