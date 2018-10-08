Editors Choice Pictures
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court by Chief Justice John Roberts as Kavanaugh's wife Ashley holds the family bible and his daughters Liza and Margaret look on at the Supreme Court building in...more
An excavator removes a damaged car next to the debris of a mosque damaged by an earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shows the way to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
Lina Lansberg (red gloves) fights Yana Kunitskaya (blue gloves) during UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
A protester sits on the lap of Lady Justice on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as demonstrators storm the steps of the Supreme Court as Judge Brett Kavanaugh was being sworn in as an Associate Justice inside on Capitol Hill in...more
A woman holds a stuffed rabbit toy after it was found at her destroyed home where she said she had lost her three children, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
View of a fire in Sintra mountain, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23), safety Amari Burney (30) and teammates celebrate with fans as they beat the LSU Tigers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
A Chihuahua puppy dressed like a Moulin Rouge dancer rests during an activity for World Animal Day at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
View of a burned area of Sintra mountain wildfire in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Youth perform Georgian martial arts during the annual Tbilisoba festival, celebrating the City Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia with the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the China Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment centre at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts aboard Air Force One during a flight from Washington to Kansas after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Tourists ride a horse-drawn cart during a tour in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrants sit in a police bus after 120 rescued migrants were brought to the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is driven away from the U.S. Supreme Court building after the ceremony where Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the court on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Members of group Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called castell during a biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People walk on a broken bridge after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami last week in Palu, Sulawesi island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People pray during a protest against what they say was an unfair land swap deal with the neighbouring Russian region of Chechnya, in Ingushetia's capital Magas, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Rescue workers and a soldier remove a victim of last week's earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Aftermath of Indonesian quake
The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.
Melania in Africa
Melania Trump made her first extended international trip alone to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt, on a continent her husband has referred to derisively.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this week.
Nobel Prize winners
The 2018 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators across the U.S. protest as the Senate confirms Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
New York Comic Con style
Attendees at New York Comic Con in Manhattan.
Jet suits flying high
Participants test the Jet Suit by Gravity Industries, made up of five miniature jet engines, during demonstration flights in Britain.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.