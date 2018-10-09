Editors Choice Pictures
Newly confirmed and sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh heads off to his first day of work at the Supreme Court as he leaves his house in Chevy Chase, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman sits amongst rubble in an area destroyed by an earthquake and liquefaction in the Petabo neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Mourners gather during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in upstate New York, in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz
Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt celebrates hitting a two-run home run in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez during the ninth inning. Holt became the first player in postseason history to hit for the cycle. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY...more
Water drips from a swimmer's foot during a Swimming practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An Atlantic seal pup lies amongst the rocks at St Martin's Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. Seal pups are born with fluffy white non-waterproof coats which they moult out in their fourth week. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
People injured in an earthquake that hit northern Haiti late on Saturday, are being looked after in a tent, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty...more
A man and two children stand on the porch of their home after it was damaged in an earthquake, that hit northern Haiti late on Saturday, in Port-de-Paix, Haiti. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kavanaugh's daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington....more
A contestant prepares at the backstage before the Miss Transqueen India 2018 transgender beauty pageant in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas
Flames are visible at the scene of a major explosion and fire at the Irving oil refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick. REUTERS/Michael Hawkins
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shows the way to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS
Tourists ride a horse-drawn cart during a tour in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures after casting his vote, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women react while visiting Petobo neighbourhood which was hit by an earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over Oceanside, California as it carries an Argentinian Earth-observing satellite into space after blasting off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An excavator removes a damaged car next to the debris of a mosque damaged by an earthquake in the Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Sanitation workers scuffle with police during a protest demanding secure jobs and release of their salaries without delays, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives and friends of Kim Yehezkel mourn during her funeral at the cemetery in Rosh Ha'ain near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
