Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 10, 2018 | 9:00am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House as the president accepted Haley's resignation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House as the president accepted Haley's resignation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House as the president accepted Haley's resignation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
Jennifer Lopez performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Jennifer Lopez performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 24
The Boston Red Sox celebrate beating the New York Yankees in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox celebrate beating the New York Yankees in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
The Boston Red Sox celebrate beating the New York Yankees in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 24
A woman forms the shape of a heart with her fingers during a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman forms the shape of a heart with her fingers during a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A woman forms the shape of a heart with her fingers during a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 24
A boy sleeps over a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy sleeps over a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A boy sleeps over a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 24
Yuma Osaki, a navigator, runs back to her post after a flag raising ceremony on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yuma Osaki, a navigator, runs back to her post after a flag raising ceremony on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Yuma Osaki, a navigator, runs back to her post after a flag raising ceremony on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 24
Police watch over protesters as they demonstrate on Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the court at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police watch over protesters as they demonstrate on Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the court at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Police watch over protesters as they demonstrate on Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the court at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 24
A car is left abandoned on a road in the settlement of Druzhba, located near the scene of explosions at a defence ministry ammunition depot in the eastern Chernigov region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A car is left abandoned on a road in the settlement of Druzhba, located near the scene of explosions at a defence ministry ammunition depot in the eastern Chernigov region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A car is left abandoned on a road in the settlement of Druzhba, located near the scene of explosions at a defence ministry ammunition depot in the eastern Chernigov region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 24
A woman sits with her dog outside her house on the outskirts of Yaounde, Cameroon. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman sits with her dog outside her house on the outskirts of Yaounde, Cameroon. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A woman sits with her dog outside her house on the outskirts of Yaounde, Cameroon. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 24
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over the National Trails Highway on Route 66 in the Mojave Desert, California. Courtesy Paul Walker/via REUTERS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over the National Trails Highway on Route 66 in the Mojave Desert, California. Courtesy Paul Walker/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over the National Trails Highway on Route 66 in the Mojave Desert, California. Courtesy Paul Walker/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, running for the U.S. Senate seat, is joined by 8-year-old supporter Eden backstage while speaking with members of the media following a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, running for the U.S. Senate seat, is joined by 8-year-old supporter Eden backstage while speaking with members of the media following a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, running for the U.S. Senate seat, is joined by 8-year-old supporter Eden backstage while speaking with members of the media following a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
12 / 24
Men ride buffalos on the last day of Pchum Ben festival, at Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Men ride buffalos on the last day of Pchum Ben festival, at Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Men ride buffalos on the last day of Pchum Ben festival, at Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
13 / 24
Newly confirmed and sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh heads off to his first day of work as a justice at the Supreme Court as he leaves his house in Chevy Chase, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Newly confirmed and sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh heads off to his first day of work as a justice at the Supreme Court as he leaves his house in Chevy Chase, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Newly confirmed and sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh heads off to his first day of work as a justice at the Supreme Court as he leaves his house in Chevy Chase, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 24
Family units from Central America await their turn on the Mexico side of Rio Grande river as Eliani Valentin, a 5-month-old girl from Honduras, is held by a man after a group used a raft to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Family units from Central America await their turn on the Mexico side of Rio Grande river as Eliani Valentin, a 5-month-old girl from Honduras, is held by a man after a group used a raft to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Family units from Central America await their turn on the Mexico side of Rio Grande river as Eliani Valentin, a 5-month-old girl from Honduras, is held by a man after a group used a raft to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 24
Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 24
A man stands on a mountain of rubble at Balaroa neighborhood, hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man stands on a mountain of rubble at Balaroa neighborhood, hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A man stands on a mountain of rubble at Balaroa neighborhood, hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 24
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 24
An Iberia passenger plane flies past a rainbow after taking off from Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

An Iberia passenger plane flies past a rainbow after taking off from Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
An Iberia passenger plane flies past a rainbow after taking off from Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
19 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits Station F startup campus in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits Station F startup campus in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits Station F startup campus in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
Close
20 / 24
Members of the honor guard stand before German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of the honor guard stand before German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Members of the honor guard stand before German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 24
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrate after beating the New York Yankees. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrate after beating the New York Yankees. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrate after beating the New York Yankees. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 24
Smoke is seen following an explosion at the oil refinery in Brod, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Smoke is seen following an explosion at the oil refinery in Brod, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Smoke is seen following an explosion at the oil refinery in Brod, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
23 / 24
A woman looks at a projected image during the press day at the exhibition "Van Gogh: the immersive experience", in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman looks at a projected image during the press day at the exhibition "Van Gogh: the immersive experience", in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A woman looks at a projected image during the press day at the exhibition "Van Gogh: the immersive experience", in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 09 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 08 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 05 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

AMA red carpet style

AMA red carpet style

Style from the American Music Awards.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators across the U.S. protest the newest associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

The 12,000-year-old town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris river will be significantly submerged by the Ilisu hydroelectric dam, which Turkey plans to fill this year.

Trump presides over Kavanaugh swearing-in ceremony

Trump presides over Kavanaugh swearing-in ceremony

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's ceremonial public swearing-in at the White House.

Candlelight vigil for limo accident victims

Candlelight vigil for limo accident victims

Mourners hold a candlelight vigil for the victims of a limousine accident in upstate New York.

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

Aftermath of Indonesian quake

The devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast