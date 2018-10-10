Editors Choice Pictures
Light illuminates clouds as people watch the sunrise at Haleakala National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. President Donald Trump greets U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House as the president accepted Haley's resignation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jennifer Lopez performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Boston Red Sox celebrate beating the New York Yankees in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
A woman forms the shape of a heart with her fingers during a campaign rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A boy sleeps over a pile of recycled clothes at a camp for displaced victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yuma Osaki, a navigator, runs back to her post after a flag raising ceremony on the flight deck of Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga before its departure for naval drills in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police watch over protesters as they demonstrate on Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's first day on the court at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A car is left abandoned on a road in the settlement of Druzhba, located near the scene of explosions at a defence ministry ammunition depot in the eastern Chernigov region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman sits with her dog outside her house on the outskirts of Yaounde, Cameroon. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up the evening sky over the National Trails Highway on Route 66 in the Mojave Desert, California. Courtesy Paul Walker/via REUTERS
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, running for the U.S. Senate seat, is joined by 8-year-old supporter Eden backstage while speaking with members of the media following a campaign rally at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Men ride buffalos on the last day of Pchum Ben festival, at Vihear Sour village in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Newly confirmed and sworn-in U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh heads off to his first day of work as a justice at the Supreme Court as he leaves his house in Chevy Chase, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Family units from Central America await their turn on the Mexico side of Rio Grande river as Eliani Valentin, a 5-month-old girl from Honduras, is held by a man after a group used a raft to illegally cross into the U.S. from Mexico in Granjeno,...more
Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man stands on a mountain of rubble at Balaroa neighborhood, hit by the earthquake and liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An Iberia passenger plane flies past a rainbow after taking off from Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech as he visits Station F startup campus in Paris, France. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
Members of the honor guard stand before German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) and right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrate after beating the New York Yankees. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Smoke is seen following an explosion at the oil refinery in Brod, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman looks at a projected image during the press day at the exhibition "Van Gogh: the immersive experience", in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
