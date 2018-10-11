Editors Choice Pictures
The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Waves take over a house as Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Alligator Point, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man gestures towards a search and rescue team while looking for victims in the earthquake and liquefaction affected Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors to the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sailors bathe in a sea water bath on Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Children use a water pipe to bath at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Joseph Howat clears a damaged fence by Hurricane Michael at his business in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An employee works on a cardboard cutout of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which will be used in a protest held by working women in Israeli high-tech companies, in Yavne, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry , Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Teri Watson participates in axe throwing, a sport that started in the Canadian backwoods and is growing in popularity in U.S. cities, at LA Ax in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A resident walks through debris as heavy rain and flash floods hit Sant Llorenc de Cardassar on the island of Mallorca, Spain. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A tourist looks at a dead whale shark after it was washed up on a shore of Indian Ocean in Diani area near Mombasa, Kenya. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
The top section of a high-rise apartment damaged by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Wholesalers check the quality of frozen tuna displayed during the first tuna auctions on the opening day of the new Toyosu fish market, which has been relocated from Tsukiji, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A truck drives past bales of cotton in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A general view of Cheruthoni dam with one open gate is seen in Idukki, Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A visitor attends the annual exhibition of weaponry and military equipment Arms and Security in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Samjiyon Orchestra Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Petar Ivanov BUL competes in the Sport Climbing Men's Combined, Bouldering Final in the Parque Mujeres Argentinas, Urban Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump talks about Hurricane Michael next to maps and projections on the storm during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A red deer stands in the early morning mist in Bushy Park in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
