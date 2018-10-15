Editors Choice Pictures
A motorcycle drives in front of a stranded ship in the port hit by tsunami on the coastline in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Bishops attend a Mass for the canonisation of the Pope Paul VI and El Salvador's Archbishop Oscar Romero at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man carries food and water past a building damaged by Hurricane Michael in Parker, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs before the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Thousands of Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence move in a caravan toward the United States, in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Aerial photo shows damaged and destroyed homes after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Dronebase
Oakland Raiders' Rashaan Melvin and Derrick Johnson pray before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Shauntese Russell, 23, cries while talking with one of her neighbors in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Children from a local neighbourhood play in a roadside puddle accumulated from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants, intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, wait to disembark the "Caliope" rescue boat after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Spectactors attend the opening of the Lumiere 2018 Grand Lyon Film Festival, in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Nepalese trekking staff and police officers transport the bodies of South Korean and Nepali climbers at the helipad of the Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Sulav Shrestha
Sunrays light trees on an autumn morning in Val d'Anniviers, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. President Donald Trump closes his eyes in prayer along with Pastor Andrew Brunson, after his release from two years of Turkish detention, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS
Abu Nimr, 36, stands near his pigeons in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man embraces a child as an U.S. border patrol federal agent reacts during a brief reunification meeting of relatives separated by deportation and immigration called 'Hugs, No Walls', at the border fence between Mexico and U.S in Ciudad Juarez,...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with police during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks out following his release, after 20 days in jail where he was held on charges of staging an illegal protest last month, in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play with soap bubbles at the seaside promenade of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Congolese migrants expelled from Angola who crossed the border wash their clothes in a river near Kamako, Kasai province near the border with Angola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Shanghai Masters. REUTERS/Aly Song
