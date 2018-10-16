Edition:
People look at hot air balloons decorating a plaza, during a tourism event in Guizhou province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Turkish forensic expert is seen as he works inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Rescue workers evacuate residents from a neighbourhood after flash floods hit the southwestern Aude district of France after several months' worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight, in Trebes, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People walk along a pathway to try to cross into Colombia across the Tachira river in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. The Colombian-Venezuelan border is very porous and has hundreds of dirt-road crossings known as a 'trochas' that many people use to cross illegally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bill MacDonald, program coordinator of the new Commercial Cannabis Production Program at Niagara College, instructs his students inside the marijuana lab in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A woman, victim of the earthquake and tsunami, washes her face outside a tent at a homeless camp in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Four-year-old Ramesha, eats from her pack of locally made food, as she sits on a tyre at a workshop in a neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from under an umbrella as he departs to tour hurricane damage in Florida from the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The lunar meteorite known as NWA 11789, unofficially known as 'Buagaba' or 'The Moon Puzzle' and comprised of six fragments that fit together, puzzle-like, is seen ahead of the auction of the meteorite by RR Auctions in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fishermen set out to begin the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Ramiro Costa ARG scores a decisive try to ensure Argentina's gold medal win in the Rugby Sevens Men's Gold Medal Match against France at the Club Atletico San Isidro Sede La Boya. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

North Korea's Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, shakes hands with South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom inside demilitarized zone, South Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends a news conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with police during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wreath with the name of opposition lawmaker Fernando Alban lays on the floor in front of riot police members standing outside the headquarters of Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting at a charity working to combat loneliness, in London, Britain. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he attends a special audience for pilgrims from El Salvador at Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A butterfly rests on a bunch of grapes hanging from a vine in a small vineyard located in the town of Flaibano, in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of north-eastern Italy. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman stands next to an inflatable tank with U.S. President Donald Trump outside an art exhibition 'MonuMental' by the pseudonymous artist, Saint Hoax in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Abdullah Ali Mohamed, a survivor of an explosion, who lost his wife in the attack of October last year, is seen near the scene of the tragedy along the street at Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A security official holds barriers during the arrival of Saudi officials at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

