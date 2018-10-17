Edition:
Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen meeting Ruby, a mother Koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, named after Her Royal Highness, with a second joey named Harry after His Royal Highness, during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dean Lewins/POOL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen meeting Ruby, a mother Koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, named after Her Royal Highness, with a second joey named Harry after His Royal Highness, during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. AAP/Dean Lewins/POOL/via REUTERS
Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighbourhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The two-storey building collapsed. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking, with her older sister, her sister's two children, and three grandchildren in the house when the earthquake struck. They ran out of the house and headed for the hills as the ground started to give way beneath them. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighbourhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The two-storey building collapsed. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking, with her older sister, her sister's two children, and three grandchildren in the house when the earthquake struck. They ran out of the house and headed for the hills as the ground started to give way beneath them. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton applauds after handing Ian Power and Nikki Rose, who were first in line to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana after midnight, their purchases at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton applauds after handing Ian Power and Nikki Rose, who were first in line to purchase the first legal recreational marijuana after midnight, their purchases at a Tweed retail store in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Security personnel are seen at the site of a train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., climbs on a truck in Quezaltepeque, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., climbs on a truck in Quezaltepeque, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sun Chao rides on a dragon-shaped bicycle he made with ice-cream sticks, in Tieling, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Sun Chao rides on a dragon-shaped bicycle he made with ice-cream sticks, in Tieling, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People use shovels and brooms to clean away mud as clean-up operations continue the day after some of the worst flash floods in a century turned rivers into raging torrents that engulfed homes and swept away cars hit the southwestern Aude district of France, in Conques, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
People use shovels and brooms to clean away mud as clean-up operations continue the day after some of the worst flash floods in a century turned rivers into raging torrents that engulfed homes and swept away cars hit the southwestern Aude district of France, in Conques, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Talisa Torretti ITA in action during the Gymnastics Rhythmic Womens Rhythmic Individual All-Around at The America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bob Martin for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Talisa Torretti ITA in action during the Gymnastics Rhythmic Womens Rhythmic Individual All-Around at The America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bob Martin for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tyre during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tyre during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Honorees Lady Gaga and actor Charlize Theron pose at the 25th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Honorees Lady Gaga and actor Charlize Theron pose at the 25th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Silvina da Silva poses with her two-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Silvina da Silva poses with her two-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People attend three minutes of silence as they gather at the site where anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb one year ago, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
People attend three minutes of silence as they gather at the site where anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb one year ago, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana gets ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana gets ready backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Chris Bailey holds hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue following Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Chris Bailey holds hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue following Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shinta Ratri, owner of Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Shinta Ratri, owner of Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor
Tilda Swinton poses at the UK Premiere of Suspiria during the London Film Festival. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Tilda Swinton poses at the UK Premiere of Suspiria during the London Film Festival. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Cyclists in action during the Qualification Heat 1 in the Cycling Mens Combined Team Event Cross-country Short Circuit at Bosques de Palermo, Green Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Cyclists in action during the Qualification Heat 1 in the Cycling Mens Combined Team Event Cross-country Short Circuit at Bosques de Palermo, Green Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A toy lies among debris of a destroyed house in Balaroa neighborhood hit by an earthquake and ground liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A toy lies among debris of a destroyed house in Balaroa neighborhood hit by an earthquake and ground liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bernard Sutton, 64, walks past the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Bernard Sutton, 64, walks past the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Fountain, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A protester pulls a burning tire during clashes with Haitian National Police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A protester pulls a burning tire during clashes with Haitian National Police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Brazil's Neymar, Roberto Firmino and teammates celebrate with the trophy after their match friendly against Argentina in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Brazil's Neymar, Roberto Firmino and teammates celebrate with the trophy after their match friendly against Argentina in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waleed Ali
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael is seen in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
