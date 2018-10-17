Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighbourhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The two-storey building collapsed....more

Darmi, 48, and her brother Rusli, 43, stand outside her destroyed house hit by an earthquake as they look for clothes and other belongings in the rubble, in Balaroa neighbourhood, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The two-storey building collapsed. Darmi was in her kitchen cooking, with her older sister, her sister's two children, and three grandchildren in the house when the earthquake struck. They ran out of the house and headed for the hills as the ground started to give way beneath them. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

