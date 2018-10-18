Editors Choice Pictures
The android robot totto, which was modeled on Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, is seen during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Crew work to repair power lines downed by Hurricane Michael in Junction Heights, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tyre during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man smokes a bong and a cigarette on the day Canada legalizes recreational marijuana at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A view through a car window of a mining camp belonging to SQM lithium plant during nightfall near the Peine area on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz of Egypt and Tethluach Chuol of Canada compete in the Bronze Medal Bout of the Boxing Mens Super Heavy (above 91kg) in the Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
People take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Town hall clerk Monika Pawlik, 24, and other territorial soldiers takes a break during their training for Poland's Territorial Defence Forces, near a shooting range near Siedlce, Poland. When Pawlik was doing her training, she says, she learned how...more
Ryder Devoe, 19, proudly shows off his 200-pound Pacific bluefin tuna after free diving to spear the fish off the coast of San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emergency services help injured persons after a fatal attack on a college in the port city of Kerch, Crimea. Ekaterina Kejzo/Courtesy of Kerch.FM/via REUTERS
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., looks on during a new leg of their travel in Chiquimula, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Reale Avintia Racing's Xavier Simeon (front) and other MotoGP riders ride mini electric bikes at a fan event at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The mother of a Palestinian, who was killed an Israeli air strike, reacts as her hand is stained with his blood at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cruzeiro's players celebrate with the trophy of the Copa do Brasil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., carries her daughter at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Allison Jones Rushing talks to her husband Blake Rushing holding their son James before a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on her nomination to be a United States circuit judge for the Fourth Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Rescue personnel tends to an employee outside a company that received unidentified powder via mail, in central Stockholm, Sweden. Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, smells traditional native Australian ingredients during a visit to Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Turkish police forensic experts examine the roof of the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home damaged by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
