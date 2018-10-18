Edition:
The android robot totto, which was modeled on Japanese TV personality Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, is seen during its demonstration at World Robot Summit in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Crew work to repair power lines downed by Hurricane Michael in Junction Heights, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A masked Kashmiri protester stands in front of a burning tyre during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A man smokes a bong and a cigarette on the day Canada legalizes recreational marijuana at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A girl cries as she watches the body of Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral procession in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A view through a car window of a mining camp belonging to SQM lithium plant during nightfall near the Peine area on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz of Egypt and Tethluach Chuol of Canada compete in the Bronze Medal Bout of the Boxing Mens Super Heavy (above 91kg) in the Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
People take cover during a shooting after a ceremony for the anniversary of the killing of Jean-Jacques Dessalines in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Town hall clerk Monika Pawlik, 24, and other territorial soldiers takes a break during their training for Poland's Territorial Defence Forces, near a shooting range near Siedlce, Poland. When Pawlik was doing her training, she says, she learned how to fire weapons and was surprised to find she was no weaker than the men. She wants to be a professional soldier. "If I go for something, I take it to the end," she said. "But I'm not doing it all for myself. I'm also doing this for the baby." REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Ryder Devoe, 19, proudly shows off his 200-pound Pacific bluefin tuna after free diving to spear the fish off the coast of San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Emergency services help injured persons after a fatal attack on a college in the port city of Kerch, Crimea. Ekaterina Kejzo/Courtesy of Kerch.FM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., looks on during a new leg of their travel in Chiquimula, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Reale Avintia Racing's Xavier Simeon (front) and other MotoGP riders ride mini electric bikes at a fan event at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
The mother of a Palestinian, who was killed an Israeli air strike, reacts as her hand is stained with his blood at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Cruzeiro's players celebrate with the trophy of the Copa do Brasil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., carries her daughter at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Allison Jones Rushing talks to her husband Blake Rushing holding their son James before a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on her nomination to be a United States circuit judge for the Fourth Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Rescue personnel tends to an employee outside a company that received unidentified powder via mail, in central Stockholm, Sweden. Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, smells traditional native Australian ingredients during a visit to Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
Turkish police forensic experts examine the roof of the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home damaged by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
