Town hall clerk Monika Pawlik, 24, and other territorial soldiers takes a break during their training for Poland's Territorial Defence Forces, near a shooting range near Siedlce, Poland. When Pawlik was doing her training, she says, she learned how to fire weapons and was surprised to find she was no weaker than the men. She wants to be a professional soldier. "If I go for something, I take it to the end," she said. "But I'm not doing it all for myself. I'm also doing this for the baby." REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

